Final Fantasy XIV Online And Twitch Team Up For Free Rewards, Including The 'Fat Black Chocobo' Mount

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy XIV and Twitch are teaming up for a new promotion to offer players some free in-game loot. The MMORPG definitely had a rough launch when it was first released; players were both overwhelmed and underwhelmed by the structure of the new take on the franchise when it was first released. Thankfully, since then, various improvements and expansions have been released, effectively turning it into one of the most successful MMORPGs on the market. Now that this game is on PS5, the community is more active than ever before, which is where we finally get our chance to say: Come get your Fat Black Chocobo mount.

