Chapel Hill, NC

Terra Dotta Launches AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards with Safety Ratings and Notifications

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 19 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Expanding its duty of care offerings through enhanced safety and security measures for domestic and international travelers, Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced its new AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards -- powered by GeoSure® hyper-local, personalized and inclusive safety scores and notifications.

