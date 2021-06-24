BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius Closes One Defining School Year, And Looks Ahead To Another
School's out. Summer is here. But there is so much work to do. There are preparations for what will hopefully be the first normal return to school since the pandemic started. There's the work of helping kids overcome learning loss, trauma, mental health strains from the last fifteen months. And, if you're Brenda Cassellius, the head of the Boston Public Schools, there are a number of institutional challenges that also have to be addressed.www.wbur.org
