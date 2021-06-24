Cancel
2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Technology Innovation Empowering Remote Work and Distributed Teams Around the World

Cover picture for the articleAnnual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced the winners of the 2021 awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in RemoteTech solutions across the globe.

#Technology Innovation#Remote Work#Around The World#Remote Technology#Mitel Miclould Connect#Ringcentral Video#Virtual Remote Co Working#Onelogin
