Simulated cyberattack takes down nationwide gas, water, electrical grids as FBI, DHS, Nat’l Guard test responses
In a training exercise last week, members of New England area National Guard cyber units and federal agencies simulated a cyberattack scenario in which hacks took down power, water and gas companies starting on the west coast of the United States and continuing east across the country before threatening the East Coast and New England’s critical infrastructure.americanmilitarynews.com
