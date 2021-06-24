Simulated cyberattack takes down nationwide gas, water, electrical grids as FBI, DHS, Nat’l Guard test responses

The mandate for military and defense organizations to invest in advancing supply chains is more urgent every day. In its 2021 National Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community,1 the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported, “Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang have demonstrated the capability and intent to advance their interests at the expense of the United States and its allies, despite the pandemic.” The report describes the potential risk to private and public supply chains, warning that state-sponsored hackers have directed campaigns at supply chains to help nation-states target the United States and conduct operations—”espionage, sabotage, and potentially prepositioning for warfighting.”