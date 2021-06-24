Cancel
Public Safety

Simulated cyberattack takes down nationwide gas, water, electrical grids as FBI, DHS, Nat’l Guard test responses

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a training exercise last week, members of New England area National Guard cyber units and federal agencies simulated a cyberattack scenario in which hacks took down power, water and gas companies starting on the west coast of the United States and continuing east across the country before threatening the East Coast and New England’s critical infrastructure.

Michael Frank
#Fbi#Dhs#Infrastructure Security#Fbi#Dhs#Cisa#U S Cyber Command#Oco#Cybercom#Cyber Yankee
