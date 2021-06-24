Curiosity Ink Media Partners with Global Production & Distribution Group Toon2Tango to Develop & Animate Baldwin's Big Adventure for Preschoolers

Story of an Indigenous Teen's Journey into Spirit World Brings Her Closer to Understanding and Appreciating Her Heritage. BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity Ink Media, the original multiplatform entertainment company for kids and families – which recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: GROM) – today announced plans to kick-off an original intellectual property (IP) franchise, Thunderous, about a young Indigenous American's journey to appreciate her family's prized heritage. The franchise will first premiere as graphic novel for young readers and serve as a launch point for future publishing opportunities as well as potential brand extensions including consumer products, a recurring TV series and or feature film. The franchise was unveiled by Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media's Chief Content Officer.