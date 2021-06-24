Curiosity Ink Media Partners with Global Production & Distribution Group Toon2Tango to Develop & Animate Baldwin's Big Adventure for Preschoolers
Animated Series to Serve as Centerpiece of the Emerging Preschool Franchise. BOCA RATON, FL – June 24, 2021 – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), which recently entered into an agreement to acquire Curiosity Ink Media – a producer of original multiplatform family entertainment – today announced that Curiosity will partner with global production and distribution powerhouse, Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG, to develop Curiosity’s original IP (intellectual property) Baldwin’s Big Adventure into an animated preschool series. The series will serve as a centerpiece for the emerging preschool franchise, which recently unveiled a Baldwin’s Big Adventure book slated to hit shelves in Spring 2022. The announcement was made jointly by Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer, Russell Hicks and Toon2Tango Chief Executive Officer, Ulli Stoef.www.benzinga.com
