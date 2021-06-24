How to Make an Old Cuban, the Elegant and Complex Rum and Champagne Cocktail
The Old Cuban is not what it appears to be. For one thing, it’s not particularly old, and nor, for that matter, is it Cuban (though, I’m sure you’d agree, naming a cocktail the “Teenage Puerto Rican” is unacceptable on every level). Beyond the name, though, there’s the question of its soul, of what it is. Almost everyone refers to it as a mash-up between a Mojito and a French 75. And on paper that seems pretty right, but experientially, I’d argue that the Old Cuban has very little to do with either of them.robbreport.com
