How to Make an Old Cuban, the Elegant and Complex Rum and Champagne Cocktail

There’s something almost mythically satisfying about equal-parts cocktails. Each ingredient is added equally, each contributes precisely its share—it’s a communist utopia in liquid form, one that sidesteps that messy human business that tends to ruin communist utopias. Equal parts recipes have a soothing simplicity that evokes the relationship between beauty and truth, or perhaps the Tao—there’s no tweaking with this or that, no forcing things in, no fussing about. What’s in it? These things. How much of each? The same amount of each. And while there are many extraordinary equal parts cocktails (the Negroni and the Corpse Reviver No. 2 come to mind), there are none that so epitomize their synergistic potential more than the Last Word.