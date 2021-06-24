Chromebook deal too good to be true? Check this first before pulling the trigger

Sometimes, you just need an inexpensive laptop but don’t want to sacrifice all the niceties that come with more expensive devices. Thankfully, there is no shortage of mid-range or even budget Chromebooks out there and they frequently go on sale which can save you some serious cash. Two such devices are available at Best Buy right now and you can save as much as $200 while getting yourself a decent little (or big) Chromebook that will last you well into 2026. Both Chromebooks are from Lenovo and they each offer some nice features that should leave you content that you have spent your money well. Take a look.