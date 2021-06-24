Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Chromebook deal too good to be true? Check this first before pulling the trigger

By Kent Duke
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all probably found that one killer Chromebook deal on Amazon or Walmart that (on paper) appears to be an incredible value for the money. The average, less-informed buyer immediately jumped on the deal, because why wouldn't they? After all, its workhorse specifications are more than enough for basic tasks like Zoom, schoolwork, and light gaming. And for an asking price of just a few hundred bucks, they would be a fool to look elsewhere, right?

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Software Updates#Aue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
Computersxda-developers

Is Windows 11 a free upgrade for Windows 10 and Windows 7?

After six years of Windows 10, we finally have a whole new version of Windows upon us. Windows 11 is very exciting, and we already have our first hands-on with an early build. But with it also come a lot of questions. Will Windows 11 be a free upgrade just like Windows 10 was? While Microsoft hasn’t announced anything officially yet, the answer seems to be yes.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

How to block the Windows 11 update from being installed on your PC

Microsoft finally pulled back the curtain on Windows 11 last month. The company once said that Windows 10 would be the last ever version of the desktop operating system, but plans changed. Windows 11 will roll out to the general public later this year. As long as you’ve got a compatible device, you’ll be able to upgrade and take advantage of all the new features. But what if you’d prefer to stay on Windows 10 for the time being? Thankfully, if you want to block Windows 11, you can do so with relative ease. Read on to find out how. Today’s...
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Everyone please copy Verizon's latest spam call fighting tool immediately

I've had the same phone number since Google Voice launched back when I was in college, over a decade ago. I've moved (lemme think) seven times since then, and not a single person I still know is calling me from the Bryan-College Station area. So when spammers copy my area code in a lame attempt at engagement, I only answer the phone if I'm in the mood to waste time and mess with some criminals.
ComputersThe Verge

Maingear Element Lite review: the competition is too good

The Element Lite is not the kind of laptop that Maingear usually makes. Compared to its fleet of game-ready laptops, this one stands out with a sleek, minimalist, and thin aluminum-clad design. It’s the only machine in Maingear’s current lineup of laptops that doesn’t have a dedicated graphics chip. Unsurprisingly, it’s lacking in the gaming department by comparison, but it’s practically bursting with other niceties you’d usually find in other high-end productivity laptops, like a Windows Hello IR webcam, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C charging, long battery life, and a touchscreen. Its speakers are good, too.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Deal Alert: Take up to $200 off these budget-friendly Lenovo Chromebooks

Sometimes, you just need an inexpensive laptop but don’t want to sacrifice all the niceties that come with more expensive devices. Thankfully, there is no shortage of mid-range or even budget Chromebooks out there and they frequently go on sale which can save you some serious cash. Two such devices are available at Best Buy right now and you can save as much as $200 while getting yourself a decent little (or big) Chromebook that will last you well into 2026. Both Chromebooks are from Lenovo and they each offer some nice features that should leave you content that you have spent your money well. Take a look.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Chromebook deals and prices in July 2021

Chromebook deals often feel like a mirage. They're already low-priced, so why would they need to be discounted? However, sales do exist and the world of Chromebook deals gives you ways to save up and down the line, from low-end laptops to attractive 2-in-1s that pack Intel Core CPUs. Plus, with back to school season right around the corner, Chromebook prices will only get better.
ComputersDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is the cheapest laptop you can buy on Prime Day

There are some amazing Prime Day deals happening on Amazon right now, but we’ve got something a bit special for you right here. What’s under $200, great for work and play, and does all the housework for you? Ok, we’re just kidding about that last part. But Amazon does have a great Prime Day deal on the Samsung Chromebook 4 available right now — pick it up for $190, saving a massive $60 on the regular price. Deals like this one won’t hang around, so snap it up quickly before stock runs low or completely sells out!
ElectronicsPhone Arena

These top-notch JBL AirPods rivals are almost too cheap to be true

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you can't afford Apple's hot new Beats-branded Studio Buds and don't feel comfortable buying Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ battery life heavyweights in refurbished condition, Woot may have the perfect deal for you. Unlike the...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Chromebooks finally get a new web browser - but is it too late?

The browser wars have only just started on Google’s Chromebooks, with Opera releasing an alternative web browser for the Chrome OS operating system. The only choice for a web browser has only ever been Chrome, with users having no alternative as Apple, Mozilla and Microsoft have not seen a need to create versions for Chromebooks.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Save BIG With This HP Chromebook 11 Deal

Chromebooks have come quite a long way over the years and are really quite good, including this HP Chromebook that Amazon currently has on sale for a pretty nice discount. Normally it retails for $299, but Amazon has the HP Chromebook 11 on sale for $229. Saving you $70 on a decent little laptop.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

This is a Good OnePlus 9 Deal

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. With the 4th of July holiday extending into today, there are still some decent deals out there that you may have missed as you sipped bad lagers and ate weird pasta salads while blowin’ sh*t up this weekend. One good deal to consider is the $80-off sale on the OnePlus 9, the non-Pro version that is a very, very capable phone.
Computers9to5Google

[Update: Pulled] Latest Chrome OS stable update hurts performance on some Chromebooks

If your Chromebook suddenly feels slower lately, it’s not your fault. It seems that the latest Chrome OS update, v91, is causing performance issues for some users. Chrome OS 91.0.4472.147 is the latest version released to the stable channel that most Chromebook owners are on, but it comes with the nasty side effect of performance hiccups. Reddit users were the first to bring this issue to light, and the issue has also since picked up some comments on the Chromium Bug Tracker. One user reports on that thread:
Computerswashingtonnewsday.com

Review of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713: A Good School Laptop

Review of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713: A Good School Laptop. Those wishing to purchase a computer can choose from at least three different sorts of devices that run Windows, Mac, or ChromeOS. All are feasible options for employment, study, or recreation. The important question is: what are you going to do with it? A Chromebook might be a suitable choice because the solution is more typically web-based tasks that don’t require a full operating system. It could also be an opportunity to save some money. As it unveils its new line of Spin Chromebooks, Acer is banking on this becoming a popular alternative. With fully capable hardware and features, as well as enough of speed and storage, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 leans toward the top end. Despite this, it retails for $699, avoiding the $1,000 milestone.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Problematic Pulled Chromebook 91 Update Causes Even More Headaches

Chrome OS 91 was causing problems for some Chromebook users and now the update has been pulled – that was version 91.0.4472.147. But not, reportedly, before causing changes behind the scenes that are now causing even more issues for end-users. What does this mean for end-users?. Specifically, it is now...
ComputersPosted by
GamesRadar+

$350 off this RTX 3060 Ryzen Alienware gaming laptop deal makes me regret pulling the trigger in spring

Dell is calling this Alienware laptop deal - and others - 'Black Friday in July', and some of these price drops would certainly live up to that reputation. If you've been waiting for the right time to pick up an RTX 3060 laptop at a great price, now could be the best time with a massive amount of money off Ryzen and Intel-powered computers featuring those ever-elusive graphics cards.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google Chrome vs Samsung Internet: Should you switch?

This story was originally published . Google Chrome and Samsung Internet have both received plenty of updates and new features in the time since this post was first published. With that in mind, this article has. Google Chrome is by default, both literally and figuratively, the web browser of choice...
Computersandroidpolice.com

Chromebooks will soon be able to open more archive file formats

Chromebooks will soon be able to mount and open a lot more archive file formats. As spotted by 9to5Google, Google is working on adding support for many more relevant formats other than the already available .zip and .rar files. This should make life much easier for people who regularly have to deal with a few less common but still ubiquitous archives like .7z and .tgz. The feature could go live in Chrome OS 93, which is slated to come to Chromebooks in September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy