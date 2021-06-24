The Sweet Story Behind Prince Philip's Final Formal Portrait in Windsor Castle
Prince Philip's life is being honored with a new exhibit at Windsor Castle, including a portrait with special family ties on display for the first time. Prince Philip: A Celebration opened Thursday at Windsor Castle, with a centerpiece being a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh painted by Ralph Heimans in 2017, the year of Philip's retirement from public engagements. The painting is one of the final formal portraits of Prince Philip before he died in April at age 99.people.com
Comments / 0