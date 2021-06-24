Cancel
We Think We Know Who the Rude Friends Guest Star Jennifer Aniston Is Referring to Is

By Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Aniston previously opened up about some of her favorite guest stars on Friends, but now she's shedding light on one that wasn't so friendly. During a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the 52-year-old actress recalled an actor who had an "attitude" on set. Without disclosing a name, Aniston said the person acted "as if they were just too above this, to be on a sitcom."

