Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire' set for AMC in 2022

Beaumont Enterprise
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Rice's “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022, AMC Networks said Thursday.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

UPI News

AMC sets 'Walking Dead,' 'Doctor Who' panels for Comic-Con, AMC+

July 7 (UPI) -- AMC has announced a lineup of star-studded panels for The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and more that will air during the virtual Comic-Con@Home event and AMC+. Comic-Con@Home runs from July 23-25 and is happening in place of a traditional Comic-Con event in San Diego due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

