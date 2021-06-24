Cancel
Google will hold off on Chrome’s third-party cookie blocking until 2023

By Gabriel Brangers
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has found itself in between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the methods used by Chrome for tracking users’ online behavior. On one hand, you have users that want privacy and are looking for a browser that allows them to easily manage and limit the number of cookies that come along for the ride during a given browsing session. On the other hand, third parties rely heavily on these tracking tools to optimize advertising that results in more profitable business. If Google doesn’t bend to the millions of Chrome users around the world, they lose credibility and many will migrate to other options.

