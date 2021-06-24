PAC: AEW’s most complete performer awaiting his opportunity

PAC still awaiting his rise to the top despite being the most complete wrestler in AEW. An unforeseen 2020 changed a lot for everybody in the world. And it did more than we can ever imagine when it comes to professional wrestling. To think that on March 4, 2020, that a mere 10 days later everything would change to the point that the newly formed group of All Elite Wrestling, Death Triangle, wouldn’t be seen or heard from for eight months is absolutely insane — but it happened. That change has not only derailed the rise of AEW’s most complete wrestler PAC but has left him without true direction since returning.