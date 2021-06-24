Cancel
TIME Interview — Angelina Jolie Interviews Medical Student Malone Mukwende about Fighting Racial Disparities in Medicine

By Angelina Jolie, Time Magazine
Cover picture for the article

When Malone Mukwende, 21, started medical school in London, he identified a fundamental problem: almost all the images and data used in its teaching were based on studies of white patients. But medical symptoms can present very differently on Black and brown skin, leading to misdiagnosis, suffering and even death. Still a student, he has recently launched both a handbook, Mind the Gap, and Hutano, a new online platform intended to empower people with knowledge about their health. I asked him what he hoped to achieve and the wider lessons for all of us.

