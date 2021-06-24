Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UN: 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 19 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the World Drug Report released Thursday by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna.

The report also said many countries saw a rise in the use of cannabis during the coronavirus pandemic. In surveys of health professionals across 77 countries, 42% said cannabis use had increased. A rise in the non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs was also observed in the same period.

The report further noted that in the last 24 years, cannabis potency had increased as much as four times in some parts, even as the percentage of adolescents who perceived the drug as harmful fell by as much as 40%. This development came despite evidence that cannabis use is associated with a variety of health and other harms, especially among regular long-term users.

"Lower perception of drug use risks has been linked to higher rates of drug use, and the findings of UNODC’s 2021 World Drug Report highlight the need to close the gap between perception and reality to educate young people and safeguard public health,” UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said.

According to the latest global estimates, about 5.5% of those between 15 and 64 have used drugs at least once in the past year, while 36.3 million people, or 13% of the total number of people who use drugs, suffer from drug use disorders, the report said.

Globally, over 11 million people are estimated to inject drugs, half of whom are living with Hepatitis C. Opioids continue to account for the largest burden of disease attributed to drug use, according to the report.

The report said that by drugs it referred to substances controlled under international drug control conventions, and their non-medical use.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Drugs#Hepatitis C#Opioids#Ap#The World Drug Report#Unodc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
United Nations
Related
HealthBradford Era

RTS: Drug Use

DRUG USE: Over half of Pennsylvanians worry about increased drug use in their community due to the economic impact of Coronavirus, according to two recent surveys. There was no way that Americans could anticipate, let alone be prepared for, the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic, particularly the severe financial impact inflicted on many households, corporations and small businesses and mass job loss across the country. By the beginning of June, the number of job losses across the US had surpassed 40 million*. Worryingly, there have been a number of studies** indicating those who are unemployed are more likely to misuse drugs and/or alcohol.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Opinion: Is drug use a victimless crime?

–Three Heritage Ranch residents were recently charged by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow with the tragic death of a 7-month old infant due to methamphetamine and fentanyl poisoning. On June 4th in Indianapolis, Crystal Martin admitted before a court to giving her three-year-old son Johnathan Johnson two 100mg pills of Zoloft, an antidepressant drug, before leaving him unsupervised to play near a creek, where he was found face down in four feet of water.
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Sinovac-vaccinated Thai health workers to receive booster

BANGKOK — (AP) — A nighttime curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions began Monday in Thailand’s capital and several other provinces, as health officials announced that medical workers will given booster shots of AstraZeneca vaccine after already receiving two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine. Thailand is battling rising COVID-19 cases...
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Psilera Partners with Worldwide Clinical Trials to Accelerate Investigational New Drug Filing

Psilera will team up with Worldwide Clinical Trials to facilitate specific pre-IND milestones for its transdermal DMT patch. Psilera Inc., formerly Psilera Bioscience (“Psilera”), a Florida-based biotechnology company specializing in the clinical development of psychedelics and analogues, has entered a consulting contract with Worldwide Clinical Trials (“Worldwide”) the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO), to ensure the pre-IND filing of its patent-pending dimethyltryptamine (DMT) patch. This will enable the company to move forward with anticipated Phase 1b clinical trials testing safety and efficacy in humans in 2022.
Pharmaceuticalshealthcanal.com

How Long Does Cocaine Stay In Your System

There are several reasons why you would be asking how long does cocaine stays in your system. It could be because you or someone you know has used cocaine recently or you have got a drug test coming up. Learning how long cocaine can stay in your system plus the...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Public HealthFox News

Coronavirus death toll hits 4 million worldwide as Delta variant spreads

As countries rush to vaccinate their citizens, the global death toll passed 4 million on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Delta variant is spreading through some countries where vaccinations lag, causing a "wave of death," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. "Variants are currently winning...
Law EnforcementVice

These Are the Code Words Used by Top-Level Drug Traffickers

Last summer, hundreds of arrests were made across Europe after police infiltrated Encrochat, an encrypted phone company authorities said was used exclusively by the continent’s criminals and drug traffickers. Many of those arrests are now appearing before UK Crown Courts, from Bristol to Liverpool, and the cases are far from...
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Dystonia Drugs Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Dystonia Drugs Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Dystonia Drugs Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Dystonia Drugs market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Dystonia Drugs Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
HealthThe Drum

Momentum Worldwide on using Twitch to raise awareness of MS with Merck

Momentum Worldwide won the ‘Not for Profit’ category at The Drum Awards for Marketing 2021 with its ‘Game on for MS’ campaign for Merck. Here, the team behind the winning entry reveal the secrets of this wining campaign…. The challenge. Around the world, some 2.8 million people live with multiple...
Healthbiospace.com

Lilly Fronts $25 Million to Use Verge’s AI Discovery for New ALS Drug Candidates

Startups have passion and big, bold ideas. Pharma has the funds and human resources. Together, they can change the future of medicine. Today Verge Genomics, an AI-driven San Francisco-based startup, announced a deal with pharma giant Eli Lilly to team up against a devastating disease – ALS. With $25 million upfront, the deal could bring Verge $694 million more in royalties once milestones are met.
Public Healthsaportareport.com

What The Task Force for Global Health Means By Health Equity

The Task Force for Global Health was founded nearly 40 years ago to advance health equity. Here is what health equity means to us. In 1984, only 20% of children were vaccinated. Those children primarily lived in high-income countries, leaving hundreds of millions of children elsewhere at risk of the exact same diseases although the world had the tools and the know-how to protect them. Children in poor countries were afflicted by preventable diseases like polio, measles, and diphtheria, suffering painful disabilities and death simply because of where they happened to be born.
HealthDOT med

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.
Louisiana StateWDSU

COVID cases among those unvaccinated is surging in Louisiana, health experts say

State health leaders continue to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as cases are continuing to rise among those not vaccinated. The Louisiana Department of Health warns that COVID-19 cases among people who are not yet fully vaccinated are surging, and all people in Louisiana, especially those who are not yet vaccinated, are at an elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
Cancerhawaiitelegraph.com

Addressing social needs of women with cancer benefit health

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): A new study found that unmet social needs in women with gynecologic cancer could be addressed to improve care for patients and lessen disparities. For example, identifying patients who reported needing help with reading hospital materials resulted in the use of a cancer care navigator...

Comments / 0

Community Policy