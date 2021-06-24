Jared Dudley Doesn’t Believe Trade Deadline Rumors & Andre Drummond Acquisition Affected Lakers Players
You play for the Lakers, there's always gonna be trade rumors," Dudley said. Last year when we won the championship, I heard D. Rose might be coming to the Lakers […] You're always gonna hear names mentioned, I heard Aldridge at the break "We were a championship team that people at the end of their career are gonna want to jump on and come through… I don't think that affected it. You're gonna have that in there, KCP, Kuzma, their names have been mentioned in it before.www.lakers365.com
