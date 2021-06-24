Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jared Dudley Doesn’t Believe Trade Deadline Rumors & Andre Drummond Acquisition Affected Lakers Players

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou play for the Lakers, there's always gonna be trade rumors," Dudley said. Last year when we won the championship, I heard D. Rose might be coming to the Lakers […] You're always gonna hear names mentioned, I heard Aldridge at the break "We were a championship team that people at the end of their career are gonna want to jump on and come through… I don't think that affected it. You're gonna have that in there, KCP, Kuzma, their names have been mentioned in it before.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Jared Dudley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D#Kcp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAOCRegister

Why a Lakers trade for a third star won’t be so easy for the franchise

Editor’s note: This is the Thursday, July 30 edition of the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter from reporter Kyle Goon. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. There’s a natural assumption in the NBA, backed by decades of evidence: Where there is a disgruntled star, the Lakers remain positioned in the wings, ready to swoop in and snatch him.
NBAlakers365.com

2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers Player Reviews: Jared Dudley

Dudley was credited with serving as a veteran presence in the locker room during their 2020 championship season in the bubble. The role he played helped him return on a one-year deal in the team's efforts to defend their title. Despite his confidence, it remains to be seen how well-warranted Dudley's optimism about coming back for a third season is.
NBAlakers365.com

Andre Drummond Takes Veiled Shot At Frank Vogel For Failed Lakers Stint

Andre Drummond's stint with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't go as expected, but the big man doesn't think he is to blame. After his post on Instagram where he seemingly tells his doubters and haters not to judge and underestimate him, one user took a savage shot at him for failing to dominate the painted area unlike his peers Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAlakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe: I would love for Andre Drummond to stay with the Lakers but won’t lose sleep if he doesn’t | UNDISPUTED

Andre Drummond didn't exactly have the impact that he or Los Angeles Lakers fans had hoped for when he joined the team mid-season. Now it looks like he may not be back next year. After going viral from some tweets about his lack of playing time and retweeting Skip's post featuring his nickname 'Kareem Abdul-Drummond,' (*) the big-man posted some photos of some new t-shirts featuring a gigantic 'Farewell' across the top. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Drummond's new merchandise and what it likely means for the Drummond era in Los Angeles.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers News: Andre Drummond Claims Frank Vogel Criticism Was To Promote NFT Collection

Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond has been in the news recently but maybe not for the right reasons. Drummond scoffing at taking a minimum contract was relatively understandable, but a recent comment on Instagram saw the center seemingly criticize head coach Frank Vogel. In response to a fan saying he wishes Drummond could dominate the paint like current NBA Finals centers Brook Lopez and Deandre Ayton, Drummond responded that if the coach would play him more he could.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers’ Andre Drummond gives 2-word response on where he will play next season: ‘Shanghai, China’

Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will certainly be back next year in another attempt to bring a second title to Los Angeles. But there's a good chance one of the team's mid-season acquisitions may not return to the team for the 2021-22 NBA season. Andre Drummond made a recent appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast and was asked where he was leaning toward playing next season.
NBAlakers365.com

Report: Lakers ‘Most Likely Landing Spot’ for Carmelo Anthony if he Leaves Portland

Former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony could be looking for a new NBA home this offseason and he could land with one of the favorites to win the title next season. According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, should Anthony leave the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers could be his next home. "The Lakers seem like the most likely landing spot for Carmelo Anthony if he leaves Portland in free agency," a source told Massey.
NBAlakers365.com

Nah’Shon Hyland, Trey Murphy III among prospects to work out with Lakers

VCU guard Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland and Virginia guard Trey Murphy III were among six prospects on Saturday to workout with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced. Hyland was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year last season after averaging a league-high 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He scored 30 or more points on three occasions last season and was in double figures in 22 of 23 contests.
NBACelticsBlog

Does anyone think the Lakers would do this trade??

Montrezl Harrell has been a disaster and will surely opt in to receive his 9.7 million with the Lakers. LeBron love Tristan Thompson... Does anyone Think the Lakers would do a pick swap , give us their #22 pick for our #45 pick and Tristan Thompson. I'm just curious and...
NBAlakers365.com

Trey Murphy III discusses career goals after working out with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in six more players for workouts Saturday for the NBA draft, and among those players was Virginia forward Trey Murphy III. Los Angeles also interviewed Murphy during the NBA draft combine in June, which could mean they're intrigued by his potential. The Lakers have the 22nd pick in the draft, and Murphy's stock has risen since his performance during the combine; he could be a realistic target for L.A. barring any trades.
NBAlakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe: The Lakers should trade for DeMar DeRozan, a guy who doesn’t need to be spoon-fed by LeBron I UNDISPUTED

Bleacher Report posted an offseason trade idea for every NBA team and the one for the San Antonio Spurs actually raised more eyebrows for the receiving team, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Spurs would sign and trade DeMar DeRozan in exchange for Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and the 22nd overall pick. Shannon Sharpe explains why the Lakers should do the deal for DeRozan, who is 'someone who doesn't need to be spoon-fed by LeBron James.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers History: Los Angeles’ Top 10 Scorers All-Time

As one of the most prestigious basketball teams in history, the LA Lakers know a thing or two about topping the division, winning trophies, and having a squad filled with high scorers. We look at the top ten points scorers in the Lakers' history, and to nobody's surprise, the legendary Kobe Bryant tops the chart. But of course, you probably knew that already.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers News: Andre Drummond Hoping To Continue Playing With LeBron James

In an injury-riddled 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers received an injection of life and energy when they signed Andre Drummond after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Right away, Drummond won over the Lakers organization with his attitude as he was focused on doing what was asked...
NBABleacher Report

Andre Drummond Blames Frank Vogel, Lack of Playing Time for Production with Lakers

After a relatively disappointing stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Drummond complained about his playing time on Instagram Tuesday:. Drummond joined the Lakers in March after agreeing to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was benched for more than a month in Cleveland as the team tried to work out a trade, but the team never found a deal before he was waived.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers' Andre Drummond Talks LeBron James, Deandre Ayton More in B/R AMA

The 2020-21 season was eventful for Andre Drummond. A two-time All-Star, Drummond began the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in 25 games with them before being shut down in February to work toward a buyout. The buyout occurred on March 26, opening the door for Drummond to sign...
NBAlakers365.com

Pacers Share Old Photos Of Their 2000 NBA Finals Run Against The Lakers

While Game 3 of the NBA Finals was taking place on Sunday night, Indiana Pacers shared some old photos of their 2000 NBA Finals run against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Tweet from the Pacers with the photos can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below. The Lakers won the series in six games led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, and the Pacers have not been to the Finals since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy