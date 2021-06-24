Kewanee Public Library to Host Tribute to Kewanee’s Mr Baseball Lou Reynolds on July 8th

The month of July is here and the Kalona Public Library is set with a full schedule of events all month long. Every Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. there will be a kids animated movie and each week will feature a different film. Every Wednesday and Friday will also feature more kids fun with toddler storytime at 10:30 a.m. in the program room. For adults and teens, the Adult and Teen Board Game Club meets every Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the program room. Movie Night for Adults and Teens will take place every Thursday at 5:30 in the afternoon. Other events such as the Bob Ross Paint Along, Comical Concert, Craft Day and Rock Painting will be taking place throughout the month. Director of Youth Services Olivia Kahler gives more information on a unique kids experience coming up, “It’s called Sit, Climb, Explore. That’s on the 15th of July, it’s our 1 o’clock kids program. We have invited Washington County Police Officer, firefighter, paramedic, a school bus, a tractor from Sinclair and a couple other vehicles to come and park down at the KCTC lot, downtown Kalona. And kids can simply come and sit and climb through those vehicles, take selfies, pretend they’re driving with all those vehicles and equipment. Which is kind of a fun, free afternoon for kiddos.”