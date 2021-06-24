Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kewanee Public Library to Host Tribute to Kewanee’s Mr Baseball Lou Reynolds on July 8th

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kewanee Public Library will honor Kewanee’s Mr Baseball, Lou Reynolds with an event on July 8th. Historian Dean Karau will be at the Kewanee Public Library in the Community Room at 6 Pm for a retrospective conversation about the life and baseball history of Lou Reynolds. Sara Billiet from the Kewanee Public Library was our guest on on Wake Up Tri-Counties to talk about the event on July 8th along with promoting the Adult Book Club via GoodReads.com and the in-person non-fiction book club at the Kewanee Public Library.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri#Baseball History#Historian#Mr Baseball#The Adult Book Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Bemidji Public Library's Red Door Bookstore to reopen July 20

BEMIDJI -- The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library have announced they will gradually reopen the Red Door Bookstore starting on Tuesday, July 20. Located inside the library, the store offers gently used and high-quality books in all genres. Proceeds from the store will be donated back to the Bemidji Public Library to expand their programs and book collections, a release said.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego Public Library Hosting Pride-Themed Storytimes

The San Diego Public Library is holding a series of Pride-themed storytimes for families this month. "The San Diego Public Library is a welcoming and inclusive space," said Library Director Misty Jones. "After more than a year of being apart, we're so happy to host these in-person programs that celebrate the diversity and individuality of San Diego's LGBTQIA+ community."
Clayton, GAsky963.com

Rabun Co. Public Library hosting Bag, Book, Let’s Cook

The Rabun County Public Library is hosting a fun event for adults, says Library Manager Dyana Costello Banks. “The Rabun County Public Library and the North Georgia Teaching Kitchen in Clayton will be offering a Bag, a Book, Let’s Cook on Monday, July 12, for adults as part of the Summer Reading Program at the library. The July bag includes book recommendations and a recipe for firecracker ribs along with a key ingredient included to complete your culinary experience at home. The bags are limited, so please stop by the library early to get yours. We are open from 9am to 6pm Monday through Friday and 10am to 3pm on Saturday.” The Rabun County Public Library is located at 73 Jo Dotson Circle in Clayton. For more information, visit www.rabuncountylibrary.org or call 706-782-3731.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Dover Public Library to host game of Sign

DOVER — The Dover Public Library will be running a game of Sign for the public in the Lecture Hall from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Sign is a role-playing game that explores the creativity and innovation of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. Together, players will silently create their own rudimentary signs through play, reenacting the process that school children used to develop Nicaraguan Sign Language in the 1970s. Players will be led by our librarian Aidan and Jules Good, a Deaf community member and Communications Technology Specialist at NDHHS, as they work in "the classroom" to create and share new signs, and then use their "recess" time to play together and stretch the limits of their brand new language.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Library to Host Virtual Escape Room July 8th

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Library will host virtual “Escape the Library!” events for area teens online Thursday, July 8th, from 12 to 3 p.m. as part of the library’s Summer Reading Challenge. The event is open to teens in grades 6 to 12, space is limited and pre-registration...
Kalona, IAkciiradio.com

July Packed with Events at the Kalona Public Library

The month of July is here and the Kalona Public Library is set with a full schedule of events all month long. Every Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. there will be a kids animated movie and each week will feature a different film. Every Wednesday and Friday will also feature more kids fun with toddler storytime at 10:30 a.m. in the program room. For adults and teens, the Adult and Teen Board Game Club meets every Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the program room. Movie Night for Adults and Teens will take place every Thursday at 5:30 in the afternoon. Other events such as the Bob Ross Paint Along, Comical Concert, Craft Day and Rock Painting will be taking place throughout the month. Director of Youth Services Olivia Kahler gives more information on a unique kids experience coming up, “It’s called Sit, Climb, Explore. That’s on the 15th of July, it’s our 1 o’clock kids program. We have invited Washington County Police Officer, firefighter, paramedic, a school bus, a tractor from Sinclair and a couple other vehicles to come and park down at the KCTC lot, downtown Kalona. And kids can simply come and sit and climb through those vehicles, take selfies, pretend they’re driving with all those vehicles and equipment. Which is kind of a fun, free afternoon for kiddos.”
Sapulpa, OKsapulpatimes.com

Library Corner: What’s happening at the Sapulpa Public Library in July

The Sapulpa Public Library is offering a multitude of events and programs in the month of July. Here’s a look at what’s available:. Children’s Crafts take place on the following dates at 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.: July 1, children will be making a pirate’s spyglass, July 7 kids will be creating wooden ornaments, July 14 kids will make a shaped dreamcatcher, and July 14, kids will fabricate windchimes.
Enid, OKenidbuzz.com

Enid Public Library Hosts Local Oklahoma Authors

ENID, OK - The Enid Public Library is hosting an Oklahoma Author Panel on Saturday, July 10th at 2:00pm. Local authors across multiple genres will be at the library to speak about their current work as well as their writing process. After the panel discussion, a book sale and book signing will follow in the library lobby.
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

Effingham Public Library Hosts Local Author Rev. W. Carol Johnson

The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to host local author, Rev. W. Carol Johnson, Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s Fearday Family Café. Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. Carol Johnson’s new book, A Baking Powder Pause, An Appalachian Perspective on...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Library Hosting Weekly Events In July

Beginning Wednesday, July 7, the Greenville Public Library will be presenting its July program of weekly events for boys and girls 10 and under. Library Director Jo Keillor said a program will be held at 2 PM every Wednesday in July. The location will be the Bradford Community Room. There will be guest readers each week and a magician is scheduled for the first program. There will be special treats and activities each week. Masks will be required since children are not able to be vaccinated.
Perry, IAtheperrychief.com

Perry Public Library July programs

The Perry Public Library Storywalk at Wiese Park will feature “The Three Billy Goats Gruff/Los tres chivitos” by Carol Ottolenghi this July, as well as a “Choose Your Own Story” for teens, located in the Challenge loop. Free produce days at Perry Farmers Market this summer. Perry Public Library will...
Bowie, TXbowienewsonline.com

Busy July planned at the Bowie Public Library

The Bowie Public Library has plenty of activities for your family to enjoy during the hot month of July. Summer Reading will see the Mobile Dairy at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. on July 6. It will be followed by craft day at the library on July 13, a musical program with the high school band on July 20 at the community center. The Creature Teacher will close things out at the community center on July 27.
Franconia, NHCaledonian Record-News

Library Hosting July 4th Reading Of Declaration Of Independence

The Abbie Greenleaf Library in Franconia, N.H. is hosting an outdoor community reading of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution on Sunday in celebration of the Fourth of July. The reading starts at 11 a.m. Anyone is welcome to take part in the reading or is free to just...
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

July Activities at the Southlake Public Library

Let’s get to reading and learning with the Southlake Public Library!. Check out their upcoming programs and events for July. This highly entertaining snake show is funny and educational. All ages. No registration required. Magic Balloon Show. July 8 at 11 a.m. Town Hall 3rd Floor. Robb has a unique...
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Public Library Hosting Numerous Activities

Here are the activities taking place this week at the Danville Public Library. You can contact the library for more information. Teen Zone Summer Hours: Monday 12-8; Tuesday 12-6; Wednesday 12-6; Thursday 12-8; Friday 12-3; Saturday 10-3 Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos...
Enid, OKenid.org

Enid Public Library Hosts Lunch Bunch

ENID, OK (July 2, 2021) – — The Enid Public Library is hosting Lunch Bunch again this year, beginning Tuesday, July 6th until Tuesday, August 17th. The library is partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes, and the Enid Parks and Recreation Department for Lunch Bunch, a feeding program that provides free, nutritious meals for anyone ages 18 and under.
Danville, VAchathamstartribune.com

RDA, Danville Public Library host turtle scavenger hunt downtown

DANVILLE, Va. — On Saturday, the River District Association partnered with Danville Public Library for its “Where is Terrence the Turtle?” scavenger hunt throughout downtown Danville. This was the second time the association has partnered with the library for an event of this kind, according to Chrislyn Gardner, Danville Public Library’s youth services librarian.

Comments / 0

Community Policy