Kewanee Public Library to Host Tribute to Kewanee’s Mr Baseball Lou Reynolds on July 8th
The Kewanee Public Library will honor Kewanee’s Mr Baseball, Lou Reynolds with an event on July 8th. Historian Dean Karau will be at the Kewanee Public Library in the Community Room at 6 Pm for a retrospective conversation about the life and baseball history of Lou Reynolds. Sara Billiet from the Kewanee Public Library was our guest on on Wake Up Tri-Counties to talk about the event on July 8th along with promoting the Adult Book Club via GoodReads.com and the in-person non-fiction book club at the Kewanee Public Library.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Comments / 0