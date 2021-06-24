Cancel
Kerry to buy clean-label preservatives maker Niacet for $1B

By Lauren Manning
fooddive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish ingredients company Kerry Group has agreed to acquire clean-label, low-sodium preservatives specialist Niacet from private investment firm SK Capital for roughly $1 billion. Following the deal's closing — slated to happen by the end of the third quarter — Niacet will become part of Kerry’s global food protection and preservation platform.

