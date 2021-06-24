Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

2021 Bridge Walk provides three options to participate the event

By Jim McKinney
wkzo.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST IGNACE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority has released information on this year’s Bridge Walk. Participants will have three ways to walk the Mackinac Bridge- starting at either Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, and walking to the halfway point and then returning; starting at one end and walking the entire length of the Bridge; and starting at one end and walking the length of the Bridge, then turning around and walking back to their starting point.

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Wkzo Am Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Portage, MIwkzo.com

City of Portage announces Beach Bonfires at Ramona Park

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage Parks & Recreation announced Tuesday that it will be hosting two bonfires this summer at Ramona Park Beach. The bonfires will take place on Saturday, July 17 and Saturday, August 7, both from 8 – 10 p.m. Residents are encouraged to join the events,...
Politicswkmi.com

Mackinac Bridge Walk (And Run) Now Officially Scheduled

The Mackinac Bridge Walk is officially back on the schedule. It had been rumored as far as three weeks back that the popular Labor Day holiday weekend event would be back this year. But not until the board of the Bridge Authority made it official on Friday was it a sure thing.
Kalamazoo, MIwkzo.com

City of Kalamazoo announces emergency road closure on Portage Street

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Emergency services will cause a road closure on Portage Street in Kalamazoo starting Tuesday, July 13. The City of Kalamazoo made the announcement Monday afternoon on its Facebook page. According to that announcement, northbound Portage Road between Vine Street and Crosstown Parkway will be closed...
Dryden, NYcortlandstandard.net

Bridge option rejected

DRYDEN — An alternative plan to a bridge over Route 13 as part of the Dryden Rail Trail has been dismissed, a project organizer said Friday. The $2 million steel, prefabricated bridge is the current planned connector over Route 13, linking a 10-foot-wide stone dust trail along a former railroad bed between Monkey Run Road and Hallwoods Road. The bridge would go over Route 13 south of Fall Creek and north of the split from Routes 13 and 366.
Saint Ignace, MImiheadlines.com

Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk to take place Labor Day 2021

ST. IGNACE, MI – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) board has enthusiastically confirmed that the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as scheduled this Labor Day, Monday September 6th, 2021. Board members welcomed the end of pandemic restrictions that will allow the event, citing its importance to the Straits...
Lansing, MIArgus Press

Bridge authority announces 2021 walk will take place

LANSING — The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) board Friday confirmed that the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as scheduled this Labor Day, Sept. 6. Board members, cited its importance to the Straits area economy during an update from staff about ongoing preparations for the walk during its regular meeting at Mackinac Island City Hall.
Politicsabc12.com

Officially a go: 63rd Mackinac Bridge Walk plans confirmed for Labor Day

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority removed any doubt about its plans for Labor Day. The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk tradition officially is back for a 63rd year on Sept. 6. Last year was the only time since the bridge opened in 1958 that the public hasn’t been allowed to walk across on Labor Day.
Providence, RIdarientimes.com

Historic Providence bridge remains sound even after fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A historic Rhode Island drawbridge that has been stuck in the up position for decades remains structurally sound after a fire last month, state transportation officials said Thursday. The state Department of Transportation inspected the Crook Point Bascule Bridge in Providence following the fire on June...
Clare County, MIclarecountycleaver.net

Clare County provides new option for proper disposal of worn U.S. flags

WASHINGTON – In partnership with the National Association of Counties and the National Flag Foundation, Clare County has installed a flag retirement box, at no cost to the county, in the lobby of the Clare County Building, 225 W Main St. in Harrison. Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Future of Providence's Crook Point bridge in question after fire

Questions about the future of a landmark Providence bridge have increased after a fire on the bridge lit the night sky for several hours and smoldered into Wednesday morning. The 113-year-old Crook Point Bascule rail bridge, frozen in mid-air over the Seekonk River since 1976, has been part of a debate for years, with some wanting the rusty relic torn down and others wanting it preserved.
Lansing, MIwkzo.com

It could soon be illegal to enter Great Lakes waters during hazardous conditions

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A proposal has been introduced that would make it illegal for people to enter the water at state-run beaches during hazardous conditions. The Michigan DNR is behind the effort which aims to increase safety to the public as the number of people going missing and drowning in the Great Lakes continues to increase. FOX-17 reports a memo in June that was sent to the Natural Resources Commission saying despite safety measures, rescues continue to happen, even during “red flag” conditions.
Ravenel, SCThe Post and Courier

Letters: Enjoy Ravenel Bridge bike, walking path with safety in mind

The Ravenel Bridge over the Cooper River is a great place to exercise and see beautiful views. Too many people, however, don’t abide by the rules governing the bike and pedestrian path. This situation increases the likelihood of an accident, which could impact how others enjoy this public space. Do...
dailyridge.com

Bridge Replacement Project to Close Walk-In-Water Road

Bridge Replacement Project to Close Walk-In-Water Road. A $1.63 million Polk County project to replace the Walk-In-Water Road Bridge over Tiger Creek in rural Lake Wales will close Walk-In-Water Road for three months starting Monday. The bridge, built in 1960, is structurally deficient and is being replaced with a new bridge to meet current standards. During construction, traffic will be detoured around the bridge crossing along State Road 60 (Hesperides Road) and County Road 630E. Depending on traveling destination, the detour could be lengthy for some commuters. Existing site conditions prohibit an alternate crossing. Closing Walk-In-Water Road will accelerate construction schedule and save money. Local residents will still have access to their homesites, but will have to use detour to get to the other side of the bridge.
Politicsroblawnews.com

Cross Street hosts three events

Cross Street Station will be the site of three events Saturday.The weekly Cross Street Market and a ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Health ServicesDaily Gate City

Warsaw Council looks at bridge repair options

Perhaps the most pressing issue discussed by the Warsaw City Council at its Wednesday meeting was that of the bridge, recently closed by the city, located in the area of Warsaw known as “the Bottoms.” The 3-ton capacity bridge is in need of either repair or replacement and is now currently deemed unsafe by the city and state of Illinois. The City was apprised by the state of a letter they were soon to receive about the need to close the bridge; and therefore, as a proactive measure to mitigate any liability, the mayor and city officials closed the bridge as of Monday, June 28.

Comments / 0

Community Policy