Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Nasdaq and S&P 500 scale new peaks; Dow rallies

By Noel Randewich
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Weekly jobless claims fall, Q1 GDP unrevised at 6.4%

* Tesla shares boost Nasdaq, S&P 500

* Lilly jumps on plan to seek approval for Alzheimer’s drug

* Indexes: Dow +1.04%, S&P 500 +0.66%, Nasdaq +0.72% (Updates with afternoon trading details)

June 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday, with the Dow also jumping, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

After the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, thanks to the massive fiscal stimulus, investors have been banking on an infrastructure agreement that could steer the next leg of the recovery for the world’s largest economy.

Caterpillar jumped 3.4% and Boeing rallied 2.2%, helping lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“In the short term, I think there will be some ‘buy the rumor and sell the news’ in materials and industrials, but as we start to see more details come out about how the money will be spent, I think we will get a continued benefit,” said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ in New York.

Tesla Inc rose 5% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX’s space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, adding that Tesla shareholders could get preference in investing.

Mega-caps Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc and Facebook Inc gained between 0.4% and 1.3% and were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday, but were still higher than the 380,000 that economists had forecast.

The Commerce Department said the economy grew at a 6.4% rate last quarter, unrevised from the estimate published in May.

So far this month, the S&P 500 growth index has gained almost 4%, outperforming the value index’s 2% drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.04% at 34,225.35 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.66% to 4,269.79.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.72% to 14,374.56.

The S&P 500 technology, healthcare and communication services sector indexes hit record highs.

Eli Lilly and Co jumped almost 8% after the drugmaker said it would apply for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval for its experimental Alzheimer’s drug this year.

In response, Biogen Inc, which received a controversial approval for its Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab earlier this month, dropped almost 6%.

MGM Resorts International rose 2.8% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the casino operator’s stock to “buy” from “hold.”

Accenture Plc gained 2% after the IT consulting firm raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.19-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 96 new highs and 22 new lows.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Tesla Inc#European#0 66#Dow#Senate#Caterpillar#Boeing#Indexiq#Spacex#Starlink#Microsoft Corp#Netflix Inc#Facebook Inc#The Labor Department#The Commerce Department#Nasdaq Composite#Eli Lilly#Co#Biogen Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Falls On Inflation Fears; Goldman, JPMorgan Slide On Earnings Results

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 50 points Tuesday on a hotter-than-expected inflation report. Earnings season kicked off with strong reports from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. And Tesla stock reversed lower in morning trade. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) moved down 0.2% Tuesday, while Microsoft (MSFT) rose 0.2%...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

As oil prices fall, Wall Street stocks close at all-time highs.

As oil prices fall, Wall Street stocks close at all-time highs. As investors awaited corporate reports and economic data later this week, global markets surged Monday, with Wall Street setting new highs. All three major US indices finished at all-time highs, indicating that optimism about the economy has outweighed concerns...
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise as Dow finishes just shy of 35,000-point perch

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. equities advanced on Monday with the 30-stock index ending just shy of the 35,000-point threshold, as investors awaited earnings reports and economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 34,996.18. The S&P 500 added 15.08 points, or...
StocksPosted by
UPI News

Dow Jones rises to near 35,000; S&P and Nasdaq hit intraday highs

July 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed near 35,000 as some big-name stocks turned in strong performances ahead of second quarter earnings reports. The blue-chip index gained 126.02 points, or 0.36%, to 34,996.18 at the end of trading, while the S&P 500 gained 0.35% and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.21% as both indexes hit intraday highs.
StocksPosted by
WDBO

US stocks wobble as investors weigh earnings, inflation

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading Tuesday as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery's...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall St opens lower after inflation data; earnings limit declines

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after a solid rise in consumer prices in June reignited worries about economic growth peaking, while upbeat earnings reports from banks and PepsiCo kept declines at bay. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.2 points, or 0.10%, at the open...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Score Record Highs as Dow Lags Behind

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down 50 points midday, as Wall Street weighs a promising start to earnings season with the release of some rather hot inflation data. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is muted, yet eked out another record high, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) scored a record peak of its own earlier in the morning. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), is pacing for its fourth loss in five days.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Opens Lower but Steadies After CPI Shock; Dow Down 50 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened moderately lower on Tuesday but were comfortably off the premarket lows that they hit in response another set of stronger-than-expected inflation data. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 44 points, or 0.1%, at 34,842 points. The S&P...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Dips as U.S. Inflation Runs Hot; Nasdaq Trades Higher as Tech Leads

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after consumer inflation in June rose unexpectedly and earnings season began with reports from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17 points, or 0.05%, to 34,979, the S&P 500 gained 0.14% and the...
Stocksinvezz.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq continue to trade at record highs

Investors are not worried that the U.S. economy could be hit by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the corona. The focus of investors will turn on the second-quarter earnings season. The U.S. will release June inflation figures and the usual employment-related numbers this week. The three major U.S. stock indexes...
Stocksbitcoin.com

S&P Dow Jones Launches 5 New Cryptocurrency Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world’s leading index provider, announced Tuesday the launch of five new cryptocurrency indices. The company now has eight cryptocurrency indices in total. The first newly added index is the “S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market (BDM) Index,” which “provides a wide performance snapshot of the cryptocurrency...
StocksPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Stocks ease below recent records as earnings reports roll in

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, bringing major indexes slighly below the record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Investors were weighing the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how the Federal Reserve will respond to it. The latest report from the Labor Department showed yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists. Banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase helped kick off the latest round of corporate earnings reports, along with PepsiCo.
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Dow And S&P 500 Hit New Highs Ahead Of Big Bank Earnings

The three major stock market indexes closed at new record highs Monday as Wall Street rallied around economic growth prospects and braced for a volatile week marked by big bank earnings results kicking off Tuesday and key inflation data. Key Facts. Adding to a Friday high, the Dow, which is...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

(Adds Treasury auction, quotes, latest prices) * Treasury auction of 30-year bonds poorly received. NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Bond yields spiked and global share prices slipped after hitting new highs on Tuesday after the biggest jump in U.S. inflation in 13 years scared investors who have seen equity prices double from last year’s lows.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.36%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Financials , Consumer Goods and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.35%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.21%.
Stockskfgo.com

Dow, S&P futures edge lower as focus turns to earnings, economic data

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes edged lower on Monday after Wall Street rallied to new peaks in the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earning season and a batch of economic data. The three major U.S. stock indexes notched record...
Stockscheddar.com

Dow, S&P, Nasdaq End Day With Record Close

Several major indexes got off to a strong start to the week, with the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all notching a record close. Doug Flynn, Certified Financial Planner and Co-founder at Flynn Zito Capital, says the gains show investors are looking past the inflation fears, at least for right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy