Norfolk and Virginia Beach business owners sue to halt Virginia skill machine ban, calling it a ‘human rights violation’
Six business owners have sued the Commonwealth of Virginia in hopes of keeping skill games in operation beyond July 1 — the day they are scheduled to be banned. In the complaint filed Tuesday in Norfolk Circuit Court, attorneys argue that the loss of the games — often found in convenience stores, bars and restaurants — will “substantially affect, damage and, and hinder” their clients’ businesses, “potentially to the point of insolvency and closure.”www.cdcgamingreports.com
