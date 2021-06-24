Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Norfolk and Virginia Beach business owners sue to halt Virginia skill machine ban, calling it a ‘human rights violation’

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix business owners have sued the Commonwealth of Virginia in hopes of keeping skill games in operation beyond July 1 — the day they are scheduled to be banned. In the complaint filed Tuesday in Norfolk Circuit Court, attorneys argue that the loss of the games — often found in convenience stores, bars and restaurants — will “substantially affect, damage and, and hinder” their clients’ businesses, “potentially to the point of insolvency and closure.”

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Herring
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Norfolk Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy