Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Photo of William and Harry ‘was placed in Princess Diana’s hands’ following her death

Posted by 
DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moments after the death of Princess Diana, a photo of her sons Princes William and Harry was placed in her hands. Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a tragic car crash in Paris. It also killed the driver Henri Paul and her partner Dodi Fayed. Diana‘s former driver and...

www.designerzcentral.com

Comments / 0

DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Dodi Fayed
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Priest
Country
U.K.
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Meghan Markle Uses New Title On Lili's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle did not use her royal title on the birth certificate of her daughter Lili, it has been revealed. TMZ obtained a published a copy of Lili's birth certificate, revealing that Meghan gave her birth name Rachel Meghan Markle. On Archie's birth certificate, Meghan gave her royal title 'Her...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Meghan’s Ex-Friend Just Accused Her of Taking Lilibet’s Name From Her—Not the Queen

Baby drama. Lizzie Cundy, Meghan Markle’s former friend, claims that Lilibet‘s name was inspired by her and not Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with OK! magazine, Cundy, who claimed to be close friends with Meghan before she started dating Prince Harry, accused the Duchess of Sussex of using her childhood nickname as the name for her and Prince Harry’s first daughter. “I was called Lilibet. It’s short for Elizabeth. It was my nickname at school!” Cundy, whose full name Elizabeth, told OK!. “Thank you Meghan. You ghosted me—and now you’re calling your child after me.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Diana at 60: How would the Princess of Wales have dressed in 2021?

The late Princess Diana's wardrobe has been immortalized in books, exhibitions, Netflix series, tribute photo shoots in Vogue and even a musical. From her fairytale wedding gown to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore after Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, the world witnessed her style transformation into the "People's Princess."
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Sign Harry Is Questioning "All That He Gave Up," Sources Say

When Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of his mother, royal watchers held their breath, unsure of what the visit would look like after months of shocking revelations from the Duke of Sussex, ranging from allegations of racism, to criticisms of his father and grandparents' child rearing, to claims he didn't get support for his mental health struggles.
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Kate Beckinsale shares how she relates to Princes William and Harry

Kate Beckinsale says she can relate to Prince William and Prince Harry, because she lost her father at a young age. The 47-year-old actress was just five when her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, passed away and she remembers feeling empathy for William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 respectively, when their mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Reportedly Planned a Secret Dinner Meeting During Harry's Last Visit

During his most recent trip home to the United Kingdom earlier this month, Prince Harry reportedly had plans for a one-on-one dinner with his father, Prince Charles. The royals reportedly planned to get together to begin the process of healing their strained relationship and working through the issues that got them to this point, including some raised by Harry during his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey this spring.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie forced to cancel son August's christening due to COVID scare

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been forced to postpone their son August's christening, HELLO! has confirmed. The five-month-old tot was due to be christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Saturday, but the ceremony was called off as one of the guests was instructed to self-isolate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy