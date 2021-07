This Bacon Spaghetti Carbonara recipe is a simple, delicious twist on the classic original. Creamy seasoned pasta combined with crispy bacon!. This Bacon Spaghetti Carbonara is one of my favorite meals. I usually have all the ingredients on hand and it doesn't take long to put together. Once you make this recipe, you'll soon know it by heart and it will quickly become one of your "go-to" recipes. It's a perfect weeknight meal, lunch or brunch. Leftovers taste amazing too! So if you want a quick, easy and effortless pasta dish then you need to make this Bacon Spaghetti Carbonara recipe!