Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kyra Sedgwick to Film “Space Oddity” in Rhode Island

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzjYp_0aeL8GDh00

Prime-time Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick is directing Rebecca Banner’s acclaimed 2016 Black List screenplay Space Oddity in the Ocean State.

The independent production stars Kyle Allen (West Side Story), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men franchise), and Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale). This is the second feature film for director Sedgwick after Story of a Girl for which she received a Director’s Guild of America nomination. Principal photography commences this week in the historic towns of Wickford and North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Space Oddity tells the tale of Alex (Allen) who, after giving up on Earth and deciding to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, develops an unexpected romance with Daisy (Shipp), the enigmatic town newcomer, which forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars and an even more uncertain journey of the heart.

This is the first feature Ms. Sedgwick and Valerie Stadler will be producing under their banner Big Swing Productions.

Director Kyra Sedgwick stated, “As soon as I read Space Oddity, I knew this was a film I had to direct. This family is so beautifully flawed, so perfectly human. The humor and the heart jumped off the page. We started Big Swing to tell just this kind of story – one that centers on hope but never shies away from the struggle that makes us all part of this fragile experiment on Earth. And there is no better place to film this story than in the beautiful state of Rhode Island. Shooting Space Oddity in Rhode Island is a breath of fresh air. Everyone from the Rhode Island Film office to the town of Wickford has welcomed us with open arms. We have a local crew that can’t be beat and the locations are magical. We couldn’t be more delighted for the opportunity to make our film here!”

Valerie Stadler will produce with Jack Greenbaum and Richard Arlook for the The Arlook Group and Mickey Schiff for Unique Features. Executive Producers are Bob Shaye, Ibrahim AlHusseini, JL Pomeroy, Brent Emery, Susan Cartonis, Suzanne Farwell and Anne Clements.

Kyra Sedgwick starred and executive produced the TNT drama series The Closer, for which she received five Lead Actress Drama series Emmy nominations, winning in 2010. She’s an eight-time Golden Globe nominee, and won Best Actress in a TV series Drama for The Closer in 2007. She has also directed episodes of Ray Donovan, Grace and Frankie, City on a Hill, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Kyle Allen recently starred in Amazon’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, and will next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story for Amblin/20th Century Studios and Paramount’s The In Between. Other recent credits include FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse Now and Hulu’s The Path.

Alexandra Shipp stars as the female lead in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s upcoming Netflix movie Tick Tick Boom, opposite Andrew Garfield. Shipp is best known for her role as the iconic mohawked super heroine Storm in Twentieth Century Fox’s X-Men franchise and her role in the critically acclaimed film Love, Simon. Other recent feature credits include Warner Bros.’ Shaft opposite Samuel L. Jackson, CBS Films’ Jexi opposite Adam Devine, and All the Bright Places alongside Elle Fanning.

In Space Oddity, Madeline Brewer will play Liz, Alex’s sister, who has reluctantly returned to the farm where she grew up. Brewer has played Janine Lindo on 33 episodes of Hulu/MGM’s multi-Emmy winning The Handmaid’s Tale, in addition to Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black as Tricia Miller. She also starred in the STX Jennifer Lopez-Constance Wu feature crime movie Hustlers. Brewer is a three-time Screen Actor’s Guild nominee in the Drama TV series ensemble category for Handmaid’s Tale.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
900
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Shipp
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Kyra Sedgwick
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Oddity#Feature Film#The Handmaid S Tale#Big Swing Productions#Wickford#The The Arlook Group#Unique Features#Tnt#Lead Actress Drama#Golden Globe#Paramount#Fx#American Horror Story#Warner Bros#Cbs Films#Hulu Mgm#Orange Is The New Black#Hustlers#Drama Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Kyra Sedgwick Directing Original Screenplay By Daughter Of Falmouth Native

Rebecca Banner, daughter of Falmouth native John Banner, wrote original screenplay, “Space Oddity,” a winning piece in the 2016 Black List Competition that is currently under production in Rhode Island through the month of July. The film is directed by actress Kyra Sedgwick, a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy winner for her role in the crime drama “The Closer.”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Jean Smart Joins Chazelle’s “Babylon”

Coming off raves for HBO’s “Watchmen” in 2019 and both “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks” this year, celebrated actress Jean Smart has now joined the cast of “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic “Babylon”. Plot details are under wraps, but Smart is expected to...
hot969boston.com

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Set to Film in Rhode Island This Fall

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 movie, ‘Hocus Pocus,’ is set to begin filming in Rhode Island this fall, according to the entertainment news website, the DisInsider. DisInsider reports that the film is set to begin filming on October 5 under the working title “Candles,” according to a listing in...
Moviesarcamax.com

Kate Winslet and 'Mare of Easttown' score big with 2021 Emmy nominations

Whodunit? “Mare of Easttown” did, nabbing 16 Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, including one for anthology or limited series as well as three acting awards. Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who picked up an accent to be proud of for her portrayal of Easttown detective Mare Sheehan, got her third Emmy nomination with a nod for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.
MoviesCollider

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' Set to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Director Pablo Larraín’s highly-anticipated new film, Spencer, will premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, per Variety. Kristen Stewart stars as Lady Diana in the drama, which focuses on the weekend when she decided to separate from her husband, Prince Charles, amid turbulent media attention around their relationship. Neon and Topic Studios have acquired US distribution rights for the film, expected to be a major awards season player in the fall.
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Olsen and Michaela Coel Among 2021 Emmy Nominees

Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards are here. On Tuesday, the Television Academy revealed the list of nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards. Its usual contenders, Netflix’s “The Crown” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” lead the nominations, with plenty of its cast members earning nods for their respective performances, including newcomer Emma Corrin for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown.” Both series were also nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Emmy Nominations 2021: Elizabeth Olsen, Regé-Jean Page & More

Awards season will be kicking off this September with the 2021 Emmy Awards. But first, the nominations have to be revealed! See the full list of nominees now. The best of the best in television will be honored at the 2021 Emmys. Despite a roller-coaster year, there have still been so many stellar TV performances. From The Crown to Mare of Easttown, there’s been no shortage of great television in 2020 and 2021.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white dress with a one strap, asymmetrical top by A.L.C. — perfect for the California heat wave!
Family Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Share Rare Video Of Their Adorable Kids! – Cute Family

If appearing is not within the playing cards for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling‘s youngsters, images are perhaps their calling!. The actress lately shared a stunning video of herself modeling just a few new purses whereas donning just a few stylish, patterned attire—and whereas the IG video itself is well worth the watch—it was her caption that had followers checking it twice.
Entertainmentcelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Won’t Trash Quinn’s Portrait, Has Better Idea For Prized Picture

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) is done with his marriage and files for divorce. His next step is to take down his wife’s picture that’s hanging over the mantle. The patriarch doesn’t trash Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) portrait, but doesn’t keep it either. So, what exactly is his idea for how to handle Quinn’s prized portrait?

Comments / 0

Community Policy