Marvel Reveals Spider-Man Beyond and New All-Star Creative Team

Marvel has been teasing a mysterious thing titled Spider-Man Beyond, and the theories were running wild. Now we know all of the details, and it signals a bold new era in the Spider-Man mythos. With Nick Spencer bringing his run on Amazing Spider-Man to a close, Marvel is shaking things up with an all-new creative team that features Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Dody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells, and they will be teaming up on the now thrice-monthly title. That would be big enough, but things are getting crazier with the return of Ben Reilly, who returns to take back the mantle of Spider-Man with the backing of the Beyond Corporation. He's out to show that he can be the best version of Spider-Man ever, and previous teasers revealed this could have deadly ramifications for Peter Parker.