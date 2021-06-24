Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Patrick Ames “The Virtualistics” Album Release

By Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros
nohoartsdistrict.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Ames is a very busy guy. During the pandemic, when most of us were watching reruns, he created The Virtualistics, a band that has still never met. Forced to collaborate virtually, although not that unusual for musicians, takes on a totally different vibe when you can’t actually leave your house, just like everything this past year. But our collective need to keep creating drives us to keep connecting and pushing communication boundaries and Patrick Ames is no exception.

nohoartsdistrict.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Bridgewater, PABeaver County Times

Project Band releases debut album with Bridgewater show

BRIDGEWATER — "Tiger and his putter, The Babe and his bat. Lemieux wearing ice skates, Richard Petty on the track." Some things are just "Meant to Be," declares the new song of that name by the Project Band, one of Beaver County's hardest-working rock bands, which shares the fruits of its labor this Saturday, with a live premiere of its debut CD.
MusicThe Daily

UW Songwriters Circle releases new album ‘Escapisms’

Throughout the pandemic, the UW Songwriters Circle offered workshops on recording production and musicianship, in addition to playing music and songwriting. They also took on a club project: their album “Escapisms,” written and produced completely by club members online, along with club alum Theresa Ambat, who was responsible for mixing and mastering all 15 songs. The project was funded by a pre-recorded live stream of local acts that took place in January.
Musichomenewshere.com

Peter Capaldi to release debut solo album

Peter Capaldi is returning to music with a debut album on the way. The former 'Doctor Who' star - who played the titular Time Lord for three seasons between 2014 and 2017 - was once the lead singer and guitarist of a punk rock band called The Dreamboys alongside comic Craig Ferguson as an art student in the 80s.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Moko Bovo’s Dan Bode Releases New Album at the Beachland

Cleveland vocalist/harmonica player Dan Bode fronted the bluesy/funky rock band Moko Bovo for nearly a decade in the late 80s/early 90s before Bode moved away. Then he moved back and about ten years ago, he got some of the old gang back together — guitarist Al Moses and bassist Rick Kodramaz — and got things started up again. Then he left town again and came back last year and started jamming with the guys again.
Newport, RIwfpk.org

Deer Tick to release new live album

Deer Tick are set to release a new live album next month. Live From Fort Adams was recorded at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, in August 2020 (during the pandemic), as part of the virtual Newport Folk Festival. Deer Tick is set to return to Rhode Island on July 28th to perform at this year’s Newport Folk Festival. Live From Fort Adams is scheduled for release on July 30th.
Musicmixmag.net

Mike Skinner releases new album called ‘The Streets’

Mike Skinner has released a new album called ‘The Streets’ under his side project The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light. The Streets creator dropped the surprise album in the early hours of last Friday (June 25) before announcing it on Instagram. Read this next: The Streets' Mike Skinner:...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

RAGE To Release 'Resurrection Day' Album In September

German metallers RAGE will release their new album, "Resurrection Day", on September 17 via SPV/Steamhammer. RAGE fans were overjoyed when in summer 2020 frontman Peavy Wagner presented the group's new lineup featuring two guitarists, announcing a return to the constellation that had recorded classics such as "Black In Mind" and "End Of All Days". After last year's departure of Marcos Rodriguez, Stefan Weber (ex-AXXIS) was enlisted, followed just a few weeks later by Jean Bormann (ANGEL INC, RAGE & RUINS). The fourth band member is drummer Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos, who has been with RAGE since 2015. The current lineup could be seen and heard for the first time on the "The Price Of War 2.0" video clip, a reworked version of the song from "Black In Mind", which has been available on all major online channels since June 2020. Immediately afterwards, the quartet commenced work on "Resurrection Day".
Musicbassmusicianmagazine.com

The Immediate Family To Release Self-titled Album

The Immediate Family will be releasing their highly anticipated full-length, self-titled album on August 27th via Quarto Valley Records. Produced by the band, The Immediate Family album features twelve original songs plus two bonus tracks: live versions of the Danny Kortchmar/Jackson Browne collaboration “Somebody’s Baby” and Warren Zevon’s “Johnny Strikes Up the Band.” The first single/video, “Fair Warning,” will be released in July.
Musicnohoartsdistrict.com

Wise John “A Wonderful World” Album Release

Wise John’s album “A Wonderful World” is part Rufus Wainwright, part Danny Elfman and all folksy, soulful, jazz rock poet. Wise John’s debut album is a beyond beautiful, a sweetly melancholic gaze into the soul of an intricate man. Sometimes a furiously intricate one. His lyrics are explicitly his. He holds nothing back as he writes about heartbreak, loss, or coping with a confusing life where what is planned is rarely reached. Especially if you have the soul of a poet.
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

Alumna releases new album

University of North Georgia (UNG) alumna Emmy Lawalin, who goes by "Emmy Law" in the music industry, released "Bitter Heart," on May 21. It is her second extended play album. She recorded the album in Nashville, Tennessee, where she moved in February after four years in the Atlanta music scene. An indie-pop singer-songwriter, Lawalin said the album marked an important milestone for her.
MusicHipHopDX.com

’Montero’: Lil Nas X Is Finally Releasing A Full Album

Lil Nas X has achieved a lot since he debuted two years ago with his single “Old Town Road.” He had millions of streams in 2019 and a pair of 2020 Grammy Awards stacked on his shelf, all off one EP titled 7. Fans want a proper debut album, though, and the wait may finally be over, as Lil Nas X dropped the trailer to his upcoming project, Montero.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

US prog trio Shumaun release video trailer for new album

US prog rock trio Shumaun have released a video trailer for their upcoming third album Memories & Intuition, which you can check out below. The trio, Farhad Hossain (vocals, guitar, keys), Jose Mora (bass), and Tyler Kim (guitar), will release Memories & Intuition on September 10. You can also check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.
Musicthesource.com

G Herbo Releases Tracklist for New Album ’25’

G Herbo is set to release a new album this Friday, July 2, that is titled 25. The new release brings in a slew of A-list rappers in Polo G, Gunna, Lil Tjay, Rowdy Rebel, Gunna, and more. Ahead of the release, Herbo has revealed the full tracklist. On Instagram,...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

U.D.O. To Release 'Game Over' Album In October

U.D.O., the band led by former ACCEPT frontman Udo Dirkschneider, will release its new album "Game Over", on October 22 via AFM Records. Not one for embellishment. Dirkschneider strikes a sour note on "Game Over". If mankind does not rethink several aspects, it may have fatal consequences. For example, "Kids And Guns" is about the increased gun sales and little regulation in the gun industry in the USA, which also leads to higher rates of child or adolescent gun violence.
Beauty & FashionKerrang

The 12 best albums released in June 2021

Somehow, with 2020 seemingly lasting forever, 2021 is speeding by like a coyote strapped to an Acme rocket. We’re at the halfway point already and the killer records just don’t stop coming, as this delectable dozen prove. From mind-warping prog-metal to industrial carnage to CBD-soaked riffs, June gave rock fans a lot to dive into.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The Korgis release first new album for 30 years

The Korgis have announced that they will release their first album for 30 years, Kartoon World, on July 16. You can watch the video for the band's latest single, The Best Thing You Can Do is to Love Someone below. The band famously evolved out of prog rockers Stackridge in...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BADFLOWER To Release 'This Is How The World Ends' Album In September

Gold-certified Los Angeles-bred and Nashville-based BADFLOWER siphons stress, sleeplessness, sex, sadness, mania, pain, and truth into revelatory alternative anthems. Lead singer/guitarist Josh Katz's quivering confessions seep into climactic distortion and, like any good rush, you need more. They deliver this rush on their forthcoming second full-length offering, "This Is How The World Ends", which is is slated for a September 24 release via Big Machine/John Varvatos Records. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Family", can be seen below.
Solana Beach, CAdelmartimes.net

Solana Beach musician releases ‘Summer Sounds’ album

Solana Beach singer and songwriter Reid Moriarty will celebrate his latest album, “Summer Sounds,” with a listening party at Lux Art Institute on July 17 from 1-3 p.m. Moriarty said the name of the album “was kind of a riff on ‘Pet Sounds,’” a 1966 Beach Boys record. “He’s a...
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

ELI & FUR RELEASE THEIR DEBUT ALBUM ‘FOUND IN THE WILD’

Eliza Noble and Jennifer Skillman are Eli & Fur: the British live act, singer-songwriter, and producer duo whose career together stretches back for nearly a decade. Having formed a close bond in their teens born out of their unwavering passion for music in all its guises, their careers as DJs, songwriters, vocalists, and producers has taken them around the globe as touring musicians and seen them grace the stages of the biggest festivals in the world including Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Glastonbury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy