Patrick Ames “The Virtualistics” Album Release
Patrick Ames is a very busy guy. During the pandemic, when most of us were watching reruns, he created The Virtualistics, a band that has still never met. Forced to collaborate virtually, although not that unusual for musicians, takes on a totally different vibe when you can’t actually leave your house, just like everything this past year. But our collective need to keep creating drives us to keep connecting and pushing communication boundaries and Patrick Ames is no exception.nohoartsdistrict.com
