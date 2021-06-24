Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Infrastructure package scales down Biden climate investments

By Rachel Frazin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGQeo_0aeL7fz700
© UPI Photo

The bipartisan infrastructure deal the White House signed off on Thursday includes investments in key climate provisions President Biden has pushed for, but scales down investment in them.

The deal includes funding for electric vehicles (EV), the power grid and resilience, but it appears to put less money toward the programs than called for in the president’s American Jobs Plan.

That plan called for spending $174 billion to “win the EV market,” including the goal of building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030 and electrifying 20 percent of the country’s yellow school bus fleet.

The bipartisan plan proposes a $7.5 billion investment in electric vehicle infrastructure and another $7.5 billion in electric buses and transit as part of its overall $579 billion in new spending on infrastructure projects.

Nevertheless, the White House said in its press release that the bipartisan deal “will accomplish the President’s goal of building 500,000 EV chargers.”

The plan also calls for $73 billion to upgrade power infrastructure, including building “thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines” and establish a new grid authority. The original White House plan also called for such measures, but would have invested $100 billion.

The bipartisan framework also says it will invest $47 billion in resilience, while the original plan would have devoted $50 billion for infrastructure resilience.

However, Biden also said that he won't sign a bipartisan bill without the passage of an additional bill passed through reconciliation, which requires just 50 votes, so it's possible that more spending on climate provisions could come through that bill.

It's also possible that measures from his jobs plan that were not included in the bipartisan bill could appear in the other one.

Biden’s push to replace the nation’s lead service lines was also included in the bipartisan deal, with the White House statement saying it will “eliminate the nation’s lead service lines and pipes, delivering clean drinking water to up to ten million American families and more than 400,000 schools and child care facilities that currently don’t have it.”

Exposing children to lead can damage children’s brains and nervous systems.

The White House called the bipartisan framework a “critical step in implementing President Biden’s Build Back Better vision.”

“The Plan makes transformational and historic investments in clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate. Cumulatively across these areas, the Framework invests two-thirds of the resources that the President proposed in his American Jobs Plan,” it added.

The agreement comes after weeks of negotiations, including prior talks between Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) that fell through.

-Updated 4:52 p.m.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Investment#Clean Water#Changing Climate#The White House#American Jobs Plan#Ev#Yellow School Bus Fleet#Framework#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House dodges question on size of Democratic infrastructure bill

The White House dodged a question Monday on the size of an infrastructure proposal that Democrats are aiming to pass through the budget reconciliation process, allowing them to sidestep a GOP filibuster. “I will say that, as it relates to the budget reconciliation process, that of course is for members...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Let's fully fund international family planning on World Population Day

Today is World Population Day — a day first observed in 1989, when there were slightly more than 5 billion people on earth. There are now 7.8 billion of us, on a planet that many already deemed overpopulated half a century ago when we were at a mere 3.5 billion. Our rate of growth is slowing, but the world is still growing by over 80 million people a year. A number that large can be hard to truly conceptualize, so think about it like this: We are adding the equivalent of another New York City every 38 days. A new Los Angeles every 18 days. This massive growth isn’t concentrated within one urban beltway, but it’s not spread out evenly across the globe either — more than a third of population growth in the last year occurred in sub-Saharan Africa alone. And nearly all (99 percent) of the population growth between 2020 and 2021 happened in less developed countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America where infrastructure, institutions and local environments are already often strained.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Progressive Democrats Aim For A Bigger Infrastructure Package

President Biden pushed hard for bipartisan support of his massive infrastructure bill to fix roads, bridges and transportation. But that support is fragile, and the bill's fate depends on a second broader infrastructure spending bill that the more progressive wing of the party doesn't even agree on yet with more moderates. For one view on this, we're joined by independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Senator, welcome back to the program.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Brewing battle over tax hikes to test Democratic unity

An emerging proposal from the White House and Senate Democratic leaders to pay for President Biden ’s infrastructure agenda is setting the stage for a major battle in Congress that will test the support of moderates concerned about hiking taxes. Key centrists such as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Biden renews families plan pitch; Senate prepares to bring infrastructure package to floor

President Biden tours a childhood development center at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois" width="580" height="368" data-delta="2" />. Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Thursday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden will back local vaccine mandates

Following Fauci’s comments calling for more local vaccine mandates, Jen Psaki said the Biden administration won’t issue broader federal mandates. This follows South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s pushback against vaccine outreach campaigns. The CDC says 67.7 percent of American adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot. The Biden administration...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin draws red line in infrastructure talks

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) warned on Tuesday that he wants both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate Democratic-only bill to be fully paid for. “I think everything should be paid for. We’ve put enough free money out,” Manchin told reporters. Manchin’s demand, if he sticks to it, could create...
Alaska StateJuneau Empire

Opinion: Infrastructure package could mean opportunities for Alaska

The news out of Washington over the last couple of weeks leads me to believe that we will be getting an infrastructure package out of Congress sometime this summer. For most of the country, there are largely two reasons used to justify the package: provide some jobs for the next couple of years as we come out of the recession and to repair and modernize infrastructure that has not been updated in years. With Alaska being an infrastructure poor state, this is all very useful.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates: Most Recent Developments

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci and Birx warned Scott Atlas was 'dangerous'

Newly obtained emails show that top public health officials Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx considered Trump-era White House COVID-19 adviser Scott Atlas and his views on the pandemic to be "dangerous." The documents, obtained through public records requests by BuzzFeed News, show the comments were made in August 2020, around...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump said whoever 'leaked' info on his White House bunker stay should be 'executed,' new book claims

Washington (CNN) — Then-President Donald Trump told a number of his advisers in 2020 that whoever leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker in May of that year had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details about the episode with members of the press, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy