Black, Hispanic homeowners ended 2020 with less home equity than white borrowers: report

Black and Hispanic American homeowners ended the year with less home equity than white homeowners.

More white homeowners refinanced their mortgages during this time.

Historically, Black Americans have been economically redlined from building wealth through homeownership.

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to destabilize Black Americans as a new study highlights the effect mass layoffs and industry stagnation have had on Black homeowners, specifically how they have experienced more financial setbacks than their white counterparts.

Conducted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, Atlanta and Philadelphia, a new report looks at data collected from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzes trends within home mortgage financing during the pandemic.

Researchers found that minority homeowners, especially Black homeowners, were more likely to miss scheduled payments due to financial distress than white homeowners during the pandemic-induced recession. Additionally, the study notes that Black, Hispanic and Asian borrowers were less likely to refinance to “take advantage of the large decline in interest rates.”

In 2020, rapidly dropping interest rates during the pandemic-induced recession worked to help homeowners adjust mortgage payments in the face of national economic contractions.

Report authors looked to see if all Americans benefited from these forgiving loan conditions.

Out of the 5.6 million mortgages analyzed in the report, researchers cross referenced the racial and ethnic data of homeowners to look at relationships between racial identity and mortgage financing patterns.

They found that 44 percent of Black homeowners who started missing payments by January 2020 still had overdue payments as late in the year as October 2020 and struggled to regain a consistent payment schedule.

Just 35 percent of white homeowners with similar overdue mortgage payments weren’t able to get back on a steady payment plan in comparison.

Additionally, 12.3 percent of Black homeowners with active mortgages as of January 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic onset, were past due on home payments, while just 4.3 percent of white homeowners reported the same pattern.

“To date, cures of nonpayments have been particularly low for Black borrowers, indicating that they have experienced the pandemic’s most persistent mortgage distress,” the authors note.

Black homeowners were also the racial group that tended to not take advantage of refinancing as interest rates fell to favorable lows, with only six percent of Black borrowers refinancing as opposed to nearly 12 percent of white borrowers, 14 percent of Asian borrowers and 9 percent of Hispanic borrowers.

Thus, all households saved about $5.3 billion per year through refinancing. Of all the homeowners who refinanced, Black households saved just 3.7 percent of this total sum.

“Our paper is related to a burgeoning literature on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on income and racial inequality in the housing and mortgage markets,” the authors write, citing previous literature that outlines the racist disadvantages Black Americans suffer in both applying for and refinancing fair home loans.

Credentials that effect refinancing include borrower credit scores, home equity, refinance incentive, and home location. These qualifiers tend to vary by race, and researchers at the Federal Reserves reported a disparity between Black and Hispanic homeowners and white and Asian homeowners.

This is largely attributed to prolonged racist and socioeconomic discrimination that redlined Black Americans from building wealth in the U.S.

“Black and Hispanic borrowers were much less likely to refinance their loans and take advantage of falling interest rates during the pandemic,” the report concludes.

Researchers add that while the forgiving interest rates helped homeowners gain equity amid the COVID-19 financial crisis, Black and Hispanic borrowers continued to fall behind white homeowners and, overall, accumulated less home equity and stand to be at a higher risk of foreclosures as interest rates stand to rise.