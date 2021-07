Even if there are many cryptocurrencies, people prefer investing their money in nothing else but bitcoin. Bitcoin provides people with many incredible features because it is the most trusted cryptocurrency in existence. The prices of bitcoins are as high as US$50,000 nowadays, and therefore, it provides people with a high rate of return at the same time. Suppose you are also willing to invest your money in any cryptocurrency. In that case, you cannot find any other option better than bitcoins as they are very beneficial and easy to trade.