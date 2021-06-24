CHURCH BULLETIN

Editor’s note: The public is invited to the events published in the church calendar unless otherwise stated. Deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. for the next week’s paper. Johns Chapel AME Church will kickoff Vacation Bible School on Sunday, June 27 with a church picnic at Westside Park on College Street following Sunday school at 9 a.m. Vacation Bible School will be from June 28-July 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for ages 4-17 at the church and virtually for adults. Theme for the week is “I’ve Got This! With Jesus!” All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. Please register on the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org.