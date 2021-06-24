Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, AL

CHURCH BULLETIN

southeastsun.com
 19 days ago

Editor’s note: The public is invited to the events published in the church calendar unless otherwise stated. Deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. for the next week’s paper. Johns Chapel AME Church will kickoff Vacation Bible School on Sunday, June 27 with a church picnic at Westside Park on College Street following Sunday school at 9 a.m. Vacation Bible School will be from June 28-July 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for ages 4-17 at the church and virtually for adults. Theme for the week is “I’ve Got This! With Jesus!” All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. Please register on the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brockton, AL
Enterprise, AL
Society
City
Enterprise, AL
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation Bible School#Celebration Place#Hillcrest Baptist Church#Goodman Assembly#God Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy