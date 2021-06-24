Cancel
Kate Middleton’s Favorite Shoes Are So Affordable — and She Wears Them to Royal Engagements

By Julia Mullaney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 19 days ago
Kate Middleton has become a fashion icon since marrying Prince William back in 2011. Still, most of the Duchess of Cambridge’s outfits are out of reach for any commoner — she’s been known to wear dresses that cost in the thousands. But every once in a while, Kate finds a staple piece that’s entirely affordable, and she wears it over and over — including the pair of shoes that she’s been spotted wearing twice in the past month.

