‘Fast & Furious’ Is the Most Pro Wrestling Movie Franchise

Dwayne Johnson has been on board to star in a Black Adam movie for almost as long as the modern generation of DC comics based films have been an active concern. And while we're still technically over a year away from seeing the final product, Johnson is clearly planning to spend the next 12 months keeping fans hyped up for the new project. Up until now we've only seen concept art of how the actor-producer will look as the titular character, and he's not ready to reveal the full suit yet. But in a new image we do get to see some of it, along with a look at the scope of the action the new film will bring.