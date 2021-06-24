Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Fast & Furious’ Is the Most Pro Wrestling Movie Franchise

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Fast & Furious movie that doesn’t star Dwayne Johnson. Starting with 2011’s Fast Five, Johnson’s Luke Hobbs essentially became the saga’s secondary hero as Agent Luke Hobbs, a DSS agent who first pursues Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto around the globe then eventually teams with him to stop even more dangerous criminals. Although Johnson became a key part of revitalizing the Fast franchise in its middle years, he also apparently squabbled with Diesel, and rumors of their sour relationship have proliferated for years.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Pro Wrestling#Fast And Furious#Fast Five#Fast Furious#Dss#Men S Health#Samoan#Wcw Uncensored#Asylum Knockoff Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson shares first look at Black Adam costume from set of DC superhero film

Dwayne Johnson has claimed that the “hierarchy of power” is changing in the DC universe as he treated fans to a glimpse at the forthcoming film Black Adam.The Jungle Cruise actor will star as the titular supervillain in the DC Comics film, which is both a spin-off and prequel to 2019’s Shazam!.On Monday (12 July), Johnson shared a black and white photo from set, in which the former WWE fighter could be seen in costume surveying a scene of destruction.“This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of...
The Rock, GAwegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Tantalizing New Look At His Black Adam Suit

The Man in Black is coming, and the DCEU will never be the same again. After years of being stuck in development, Black Adam is now finally in production. So far, we’ve yet to get a full glimpse of the ruler of Kahndaq’s costume – like we have for the redesigned suits for Shazam! 2, for instance – but Teth-Adam himself Dwayne Johnson has now revealed our best look to date. In a new Instagram post, The Rock shared a behind-the-scenes image showcasing himself in character as Adam from behind.
CelebritiesEW.com

Dwayne Johnson gives a sneak peek at his 'beautiful textured' Black Adam costume

In order to achieve the cartoonishly large muscles achieved by most comic-book superheroes, film and TV adaptations have to goose the visuals a little bit. In 2019's Shazam!, for instance, Zachary Levi wore an admittedly-padded muscle suit in order to portray the title character, who is literally a young boy's idealized dream of what a powerful adult must look like. But Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who will be portraying Shazam's antihero rival Black Adam in next summer's DC blockbuster, needs no help looking buff.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Shares Epic Black Adam Set Photo Offers Glimpse At His Suit

Dwayne Johnson has been on board to star in a Black Adam movie for almost as long as the modern generation of DC comics based films have been an active concern. And while we're still technically over a year away from seeing the final product, Johnson is clearly planning to spend the next 12 months keeping fans hyped up for the new project. Up until now we've only seen concept art of how the actor-producer will look as the titular character, and he's not ready to reveal the full suit yet. But in a new image we do get to see some of it, along with a look at the scope of the action the new film will bring.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As DC’s Black Adam Prepares To Wrap, The Rock Shares Thankful Message With Fans

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has done plenty of movies over the course of his acting career and, as you can imagine, he still has plenty in the works. However, the one that’s eluded him for the longest is DC’s Black Adam. He was first attached to the project over a decade ago, and only now has the project been able to get off the ground. Luckily, production has been progressing nicely and is headed towards its conclusion. With this, The Rock has shared a sweet and thankful post with the fans as the movie begins to wind down.
Movies/Film

‘Black Adam’ Will Feature Dwayne Johnson Filmed at 960 Frames Per Second, as the Movie Gods Intended

You probably tend to think of directors like George Lucas or James Cameron or Peter Jackson as technical innovators. These titans are responsible for almost singlehandedly changing the filmmaking frontier with their industry-shaking contributions — all ranging from advancements in visual effects to 3D formats to a valiant (if short-lived) experiment with high frame-rates. Well, forget everything you thought you knew, because here comes Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra and he’s not messing around.
Movies1069morefm.com

Take your first look at ‘Red Notice’ with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, coming in November

Dwayne Johnson shared a teaser photo for the action comedy thriller Red Notice on Instagram, along with a a premiere date, Nov. 12th. Johnson captioned the post: “ I’m officially serving you your notice. Ladies & gents @Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE will premiere in your living rooms around the globe on NOVEMBER 12th.” The photo shows Johnson in costume with his co-stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The trio are seen wearing evening wear while posing together in a room filled with cases of jewelry.“This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide,” Johnson said. “This one’s for all of you and I’ll see you in November!”
Moviesblackfilm.com

‘Behind The Attraction’ Trailer Reveals Disney Secrets; Dwayne Johnson EP’s

Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new docuseries Behind the Attraction. Blockbuster superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jungle Cruise) will serve as an executive producer with Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions Banner. Also executive producing from Seven Bucks are Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Kevin Hill. Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us), Robin Henry and Cisco Henson will executive produce for The Nacelle Company. Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series. The First Five Episodes Premiere Wednesday, July 21, on Disney+
Moviespopculturetimes.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt!

It’s been since forever that Disney movies cease to capture the genuine emotion of an audience. Many of the stars are filled with joy and usually result in a happy ending. But what makes the movie so good are the characters which the story revolves around. And just like that, Disney is now coming up with another movie that will dazzle audiences to the next level! The new movie is coming up with the kind of surprises that don’t come so often!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Helen Mirren Says She’d Love To Kiss Vin Diesel In A Fast & Furious Movie

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise has seen the long-running series gain a measure of self-awareness, with several characters pointing out the ridiculous situations that they keep finding themselves in. Tyrese’s Roman Pearce is almost convinced that the crew are invincible superheroes, which is hardly too far...
MoviesEsquire

How to Watch All of the Fast and Furious Movies in Chronological Order

There is not an easy logic to the way the Fast and Furious movies are named, or their order. And, truthfully, as much as I love this franchise, you need to enter them with a kind of suspension of disbelief: Can a Fiero really go into space? Can you drag a safe with a pair of Dodge Chargers through the streets of Rio? Do people really say “I’ll have the tuna, no crust” in East L.A.? But when you let go of physics and reality, the Fast movies unlock a pleasure center in your brain that you perhaps had not felt since you played with Matchbox Cars as a kid.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Where to enjoy the complete saga of Fast and Furious online

Fast and furious is a saga with spices like fast cars, beautiful women, incredible chases and wild fights. A formula that achieved commercial success, but perhaps fell a bit short to win over film critics. It does not matter. The series, starring Vin Diesel in the skin of the rude Dominic Toretto, has more than twenty years of history and is still in force with its ninth entry currently in theaters.
MoviesMy Clallam County

Ludacris responds to hilarious “Fast and Furious” highway sign

Someone at the Virginia Department of Transportation definitely has a sense of humor. In an attempt to encourage safe driving over the weekend, the VDOT posted out a traffic message on one of their electronic highway signs, which stated, “Driving Fast and Furious? That’s Ludacris.”. It didn’t take long for...
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Action in F9 is Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious series continues with the new film F9. Many of the cast members from the previous films return to their roles, and new characters continue to be introduced. The film begins with a flashback to a stock car race. One of the drivers is Jack Toretto, father of Dominic and Jakob Toretto. The teenage boys are a part of their father’s crew. During the race tragedy strikes and Jack is killed in a fiery crash. This leads to a rift between the brothers.
MoviesThe Manhattan Mercury

OFF THE BEAT | America is Fast and Furious

Life, liberty and the pursuit of speed. As the latest sign that nature is healing, F9: The Fast Saga is now in theaters. The latest entry in the Fast and Furious franchise came last week after much delay because of you know what. I’m on the record as being a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy