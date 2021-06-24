‘In God We Trust’ history and motto of our country

Have you ever heard the old “tongue in cheek” saying, “Watch out what you pray for.”? I have had that feeling this past year about my prayers. I have many categories on my prayer list for daily prayers. One of the areas for which I pray is for our country. God calls His people to pray for our leaders. “1 I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone — 2 for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” (1 Timothy 2:1-2) According to these verses, we pray for our leaders so that God’s children can live in an atmosphere of “peace and quietness.” Perhaps we would say that we pray for our leaders to provide “law and order. We pray for such ‘peace and quietness’ so that we might live in “godliness and holiness,” so that we are free to be faithful to God, in our faith and in our lives.