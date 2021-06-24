Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Cobalt Digital Introduces HDMI-To-SDI, SDI-To-HDMI Converter Cards

By Phil Kurz
tvtechnology.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital this week added HDMI-to-SDI and SDI-to-HDMI converter cards to its openGear family of products. The new dual and quad-channel modules come with built-in per-channel frame synchronizers and features that maximize space to ensure greater installation integrity than throwdown devices. The new 9926 series is aimed at any application requiring signal conversion from HDMI-compliant devices, such as computer monitors or video projectors, to broadcast-quality SDI formats. The 9927 converts SDI signals to HDMI formats.

www.tvtechnology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdi#Hdmi#Cobalt Digital Introduces#Hdmi#Smpte 424m#3g Hd Sd#Ethernet#Opengear Dashboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Marketing
Related
Electronicstvtechnology.com

AJA Announces New openGear Fiber to 12G-SDI Converters

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has announced the expansion of its lineup of openGear compatible 12G-SDI Fiber Converters with a pair of new OG-FiDO 12G cards for receiving signals from LC Fiber or ST Fiber and converting those signals to baseband 12G-SDI. The OG-FiDO-R-12G-ST is a Fiber receiver that supports...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

Key Digital Adds to New Proprietary HDMI Extension Technology Lineup

Key Digital, a manufacturer of digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions, continues to add to the product line deploying its newly developed proprietary HDMI extension technology – Ultra High Definition over Twisted Pair (UHDoTP) – a new cost-effective protocol for extending 4K 18Gbps HDMI signals with HDR over a single CAT5e/6 cable.
Cell Phoneshackaday.com

How To Drive Smartphone Screens Over HDMI

Compared to most small LCDs sold to makers, smartphone screens boast excellent color, brightness, and insanely high resolution. Unfortunately, driving them is rarely straightforward. In an attempt to make it easier, [peng-zhihui] set about developing tools to allow such screens to be driven from a simple HDMI feed. For those whose Chinese is a little rusty, the Google Translate link might prove useful.
Electronicsinavateonthenet.net

Snap One launches Binary 8K active HDMI cables

Snap One has unveiled its range of Binary BX 8K active HDMI cables, designed to support 8K UHD at 60Hz 4:2:0 and up to 10K at 30 Hz 4:4:4. The active HDMI cables can also display 4K at 120Hz and 4K at 60Hz 4:4:4, handling transmission speeds up to 48Gbps.
Electronicsmmorpg.com

Hilidac Atom 2 MQA USB Portable DAC/Amplifier Review (with Tanchjim Tanya)

The death of the headphone jack has left headphone fans in the lurch. There’s no shortage of dongle DACs stepping in to fill the void, but there’s more to great smartphone audio and a simple headphone adapter. That’s where the Atom 2 from Hilidac comes in. Featuring an ES9281AC Sabre DAC that supports all of the latest HiFi formats, including MQA for Tidal, a healthy dose of power, and an exceptionally high sampling rate in a tiny, ultra-portable package, is this $79.99 DAC courtesy of Shenzen Audio the right choice for you?
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Gsou K20 2K HD Bluetooth web camera

The Gsou K20 is a new web camera equipped with Bluetooth connectivity allowing you to connect your earbuds or microphone directly to the camera without the need for extra cables. The 2K high definition web camera has launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 52 days remaining.
Softwaretvtechnology.com

EFD Digital Chooses Quantum for New Post-Production Studio

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Quantum Corporation announced that EFD Digital, a new division of EFD International, has deployed an end-to-end Quantum software platform as the technology infrastructure that supports its post-production services and the management of video. The software-defined storage solution is delivered as a subscription and based on Quantum's StorNext software.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Ankway 1080P IP65 WiFi Solar Security Camera $88.39

Amazon has the Ankway 1080P IP65 WiFi Solar Security Camera for a low $88.39 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "INWW4OSW" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $110.49 so you are saving 20% off list price. 18000mAh Battery & Rechargeable Solar Panel. With 4 light LEDS & 2 infrared LEDs provides...
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

RME ADI-2 FS Tested - Is This The Best Audio Interface For Mastering?

In this article for Production Expert, Mastering Engineer Mike Thorne put the RME ADI-2 FS to the test to see if this is the sound card for mastering?. When it comes to working from home studios, many of us don’t have access to really high-end AD/DA conversion. We often use something decent that “gets the job done” but it can be difficult to justify the outlay on getting that final few per cent of quality (remember: profit is what you don’t spend).
Electronicstvtechnology.com

JVC Launches New Line of PTZ Cameras

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, has unveiled three new PTZ Remote Cameras. The new 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB and HD KY-PZ200NW/NB cameras are designed to provide optimal streaming image quality and performance for remote production over the internet and are equipped with NDI|HX and SRT streaming, H.265/H.264/MJPEG encoding and VITC (Vertical Interval Timecode) multi-camera synchronization technologies, the company reported.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi 10 Gigabit Ethernet card setup and tested

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in obtaining the highest possible connections through their network may be interested in a new video created by Jeff Geerling showing how he tested and installed a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with a 10 Gigabit Ethernet card. Geerling used a ASUS XG-C100C 10G Network Adapter Pci-E X4 Card with Single RJ-45 Port which are available to purchase priced at around $120.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

HDMI video mixer: compact eight-channel video mixer Atem Mini Extreme put to the test

HDMI video mixer: compact eight-channel video mixer Atem Mini Extreme put to the test. The Atem Mini Extreme combines several devices in a very compact housing: image mixer with eight HDMI inputs, digital audio mixer, recorder and streaming server. The desk housing with over 200 multi-colored backlit buttons makes the control desk of conventional video mixers, which is otherwise common in studios and costing several thousand euros, superfluous and makes it easier to switch between several cameras and monitors during live broadcasts such as game streams, lectures or training courses. Together with the manufacturer’s new media converters, the Mini Extreme is even suitable for professional video studios.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Tone Empire audio plugins on sale at 50% OFF (Compressor, Tape, EQ)

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on Tone Empire, offering a discount of 50% off on all its audio effects for a limited time. The simple and clear goal of this brand is to provide “Hardware Quality” processors at unbelievable prices, so that everyone at a budget can afford world class, cutting edge technology with beautiful interfaces to make their work sonically amazing & truly inspiring! Taking the best characteristics of modern and vintage outboard that we own in our studios, and going further to push the sonic boundaries, we create truly unique and amazing sounding plugins at affordable prices.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Lenovo ThinkStation P350 compact desktop PC workstations

Hardware manufacturer Lenovo has introduced a new range of entry-level desktop PC workstations this week in the form of the ThinkStation P350 Tower, Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tiny. Offering a complete range of business computers to to suit almost any application. The ThinkStation P350 desktop PC computers are equipped with support for PCIe Gen 4 and are equipped with support for Intel Core or Xeon processors and can be powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core or Intel Xeon W processor, with the Tower version capable of being equipped with a NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics card.
Businessaithority.com

Breuninger Introduces Digital Receipts

As part of its extensive corporate responsibility strategy, fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger is introducing digital receipts as a resource-saving alternative. They were first rolled out in the Stuttgart flagship store. By the end of June, digital payment receipts will be available in all eleven Breuninger department stores. From now...
ComputersWTNH.com

Best numeric keypad

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a small laptop, you may find the row of number keys on your device hinders your functionality. This is especially true for people like accountants and financial analysts who do a lot of data entry. Rather than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy