Cobalt Digital Introduces HDMI-To-SDI, SDI-To-HDMI Converter Cards

In this article for Production Expert, Mastering Engineer Mike Thorne put the RME ADI-2 FS to the test to see if this is the sound card for mastering?. When it comes to working from home studios, many of us don’t have access to really high-end AD/DA conversion. We often use something decent that “gets the job done” but it can be difficult to justify the outlay on getting that final few per cent of quality (remember: profit is what you don’t spend).