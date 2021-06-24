Cobalt Digital Introduces HDMI-To-SDI, SDI-To-HDMI Converter Cards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital this week added HDMI-to-SDI and SDI-to-HDMI converter cards to its openGear family of products. The new dual and quad-channel modules come with built-in per-channel frame synchronizers and features that maximize space to ensure greater installation integrity than throwdown devices. The new 9926 series is aimed at any application requiring signal conversion from HDMI-compliant devices, such as computer monitors or video projectors, to broadcast-quality SDI formats. The 9927 converts SDI signals to HDMI formats.www.tvtechnology.com
