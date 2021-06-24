Squire Patton Boggs' restructuring chief named Purdue Pharma bankruptcy examiner

(Reuters) - A government lawyer has selected the head of Squire Patton Boggs’ global restructuring practice to investigate the independence of a special committee that struck a deal with the Sackler family members who own the OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, selected Squire’s Stephen Lerner tmsnrt.rs/3qsbgXJ for the role, according to court papers filed on Thursday. The appointment comes a week after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York said he would allow an examiner to explore whether the special committee of Purdue’s board was influenced at all by the Sackler family members in reaching a settlement here that protects them against opioid-related litigation.

The judge said during a contentious court hearing here on June 16 that he did not know of any evidence to suggest the deal was negotiated unfairly but would bring in an examiner anyway out of fear of misleading press reports.

U.S. Trustee William Harrington said in Thursday’s court filing that in selecting Lerner for the role, he consulted with lawyers for Purdue and its official committee of unsecured creditors, as well as supporters and opponents of the settlement. He also consulted a lawyer for Peter Jackson, the founder of an advocacy group for parents whose children died from opioid overdoses and who had requested the appointment of an examiner.

Lerner has previously advised boards of directors in a slew of bankruptcies, including FirstEnergy Solutions Corp and Tuesday Morning Corp. He recently represented Ferrellgas Partners LP in its Chapter 11 case.

Drain granted the examiner a $200,000 budget to conduct the investigation and has set an Aug. 1 deadline for its completion. He asked the examiner to “exercise good faith reasonable efforts” to file the report by July 19, however.

Lerner declined to comment on the appointment. A representative for Purdue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Purdue is still in negotiations with two dozen U.S. states that have refused to accept its offer to settle thousands of lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the national opioid epidemic through the deceptive marketing of its products. The company has brought in support from scores of states, municipalities, Native American tribes, hospitals and more, however.

The Sackler family members have pledged $4.275 billion to the deal, which directs funds toward opioid abatement programs across the country.

Though Drain deemed the allegations baseless during the June 16 hearing, he said he would permit the examination on a limited basis. He said he does not expect the investigation to interfere with Purdue’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings here.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649.

For Purdue: Marshall Huebner, Benjamin Kaminetzky, Timothy Graulich, Eli Vonnegut and James McClammy of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For the U.S. Trustee: Paul Schwartzberg

