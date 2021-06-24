Mayor-elect arrested in Mexico in killing of candidate

Plebiscites have been one of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s favorite tools. “We are going to ask the Mexicans,” the president has repeated on issues as diverse as the construction of two trains, a refinery, the viability of 10 social programs or the reversal of a new airport. The next appointment will be on August 1 with the controversial consultation to investigate the former Mexican presidents. By substance and form, it is the most important initiative so far this six-year term. It has been a long and curvy road, with changes of date, question and the umpteenth open front with the National Electoral Institute (INE). The result is a query full of doubts, with an extremely ambiguous question that opens the door to a range of interpretations and different political uses of the results that threaten to distort any legal effect.