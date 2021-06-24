Cancel
Mayor-elect arrested in Mexico in killing of candidate

Midland Daily News
 19 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor-elect of a small town in Mexico has been arrested for allegedly masterminding the killing of the candidate he replaced in the June 6 elections, prosecutors said Thursday. Omar Ramírez Fuentes won the election in the town of Cazones because of the popularity of René...

www.ourmidland.com

