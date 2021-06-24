Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

South African Brothers Escape With $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin

By Hououin Kyouma
NEWSBTC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo African brothers have disappeared, and so does the $3.6 billion in bitcoin from their cryptocurrency investment platform. Africrypt is a cryptocurrency investment platform based in South Africa. It was set up by Ameer Cajee and his brother. The pool offered huge returns for investors. Back in April, around when...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoins#South African#Hanekom Attorneys#Hawks#Bitcoin Price Bitcoin#Btcusd#Tradingview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
South Africa
Related
MarketsNEWSBTC

Why The Next Bitcoin Bear Market Will Be The Worst Yet

Bitcoin price continues to sink, and when it isn’t falling its barely able to move sideways, with “up only” the one direction the cryptocurrency won’t go. Whether or not the crypto market is headed toward another bear market or not is debatable for now, but technical analysis suggests that when the peak of this cycle arrives, it could bring with it the worst bear market in the history of cryptocurrency.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Crypto Cycle Calendar: Will Bitcoin Bottom Or Top This December 2021?

Markets are cyclical, and move in a variety of patterns that can often give insight into what phase of a market cycle an asset like Bitcoin might be in. But could time also play an important factor as to when market cycles come to the climax? Evidence suggests that the crypto market is especially sensitive to market timing, and in the past December has marked a distinct top or bottom. If this evidence is correct, and a pattern is potentially valid, will Bitcoin price top or bottom at the end of this year?
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bitcoin Lightning Network Reaches Record Capacity

Bitcoin’s second layer payment protocol Lightning Network has been expanding unnoticed by most users. First proposed in 2015 and launched in 2018 as a beta, its adoption and capacity have accelerated during the past few months. The Lightning Network allows users to send fast and low-cost transactions via payment channels....
Economykitco.com

South Africa's mining industry expands 22% in May

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the report, the largest positive contributors were platinum group metals (27.0% increase, contributing 6.1 percentage points);...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Wrapping and Unwrapping of Bitcoin with Hodlnaut

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021 – Hodlnaut is thrilled to announce the support for wrapping and unwrapping Bitcoin on its platform. With Hodlnaut’s Token Swap feature, users can get instant access to WBTC without sourcing a wrapping merchant. The platform enables seamless swapping of Bitcoin to Wrapped Bitcoin and vice-versa for...
Economymining.com

Rio Tinto to keep South African operation shut

Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) said on Monday that operations at its Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) project in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, which was shut down in late June following the murder of the top manager, will remain halted despite talks with government. Escalating violence forced the miner to declare...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bitcoin Whale Ratio Soars, Could A Crash Be Coming?

The Bitcoin all exchanges whale ratio has soared, which might be an indicator that a crash could be coming soon, based on past patterns. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the Bitcoin All Exchanges Whale Ratio had a sharp spike on Sunday. The BTC All Exchanges Whale Ratio is...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Why The Next 60 Days In Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be Wild

Bitcoin could retest the lows of its current range as its price trends to the downside. At the time of writing, BTC’s trades at $32,277 with a 2.3% loss in the daily chart. Investors and traders wonder if these levels will hold as bulls seem to lack conviction in lower timeframes.
BusinessTechCrunch

Flipkart valued at $37.6 billion in new $3.6 billion fundraise

The new round of funding — by far the largest for any Indian startup — was led by GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Tencent, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton and Tiger Global.
EconomyInsurance Journal

MGA Rokstone Receives Coverholder License to Underwrite in Africa

Rokstone, the international speciality re/insurance MGA, part of the Aventum Group, announced it has secured an insurance agent license from the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius (FSC). The company is now fully authorized to underwrite business directly in Africa from its office in Mauritius. Initially writing political violence & terrorism...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Where To Stake Your Crypto During a Bear Market?

Under normal circumstances, it’s harder to make money during a bear market than in a bull run, unless one wants to explore derivatives and leveraged trading. That situation is a bit different in the cryptocurrency world. Current market conditions are an excellent time to explore staking opportunities for one’s crypto assets.
Worldkitco.com

South African rand steady; eyes on Fed minutes

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with market attention pinned on the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. At 1500 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3750 against the dollar, close to its previous...
Worldbitcoinmagazine.com

Will An African Country Be The Next To Adopt Bitcoin?

With El Salvador becoming the first country to give legal tender status to bitcoin, it begs the question: should African countries follow suit?. After June 8, we can say that the world entered the “nation state game theory” phase of Bitcoin adoption. Latin American neighbors to El Salvador, such as Panama, have started mulling over the prospects of passing similar legislation, as they don’t want their nations to be left behind. Latin American countries are not the only nations feeling pressure to move forward with bitcoin-friendly legislation. Kal Kassa wrote a fantastic piece about Ethiopia and bitcoin. In addition, American football player of Nigerian descent, Russell Okung, wrote a compelling open letter to the president of Nigeria imploring him to embrace a bitcoin standard.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: South African regulators blindsided, while big crypto bests resistance

Bitcoin price deviation from its long-term trend indicates the flagship cryptocurrency is cheap. Ethereum price overcomes the noteworthy resistance of the February 2021 high, but volume remains thin. XRP price encounters the formidable resistance defined by the 200-day SMA and the anchored VWAP. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple overcome minor resistance...
Grocery & Supermaketwkzo.com

South Africa unrest hits farming, threatens food supply

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African farmers have been hit by days of unrest and looting as trucks carrying produce are prevented from delivering to markets, threatening food supplies, industry officials said. Crowds have this week clashed with police and ransacked shopping malls, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by...
MarketsNEWSBTC

ChainSwap Loses $8 Million In Second Exploit

ChainSwap has experienced another exploit in what has turned out to be a terrifying month for the exchange. The platform which acts as a bridge for assets had succumbed to an exploit earlier this month, and now, only eight days later, ChainSwap has succumbed to another exploit. This time, the attacker made away with $8 million before it was shut down.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Poland Regulators Spread Warning Against Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance

Poland Authorities have come up with their aggression against the most known cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The country’s watchdog for financial activities has issued a warning to the public against dealing with the cryptocurrency exchange. According to regulators, the exchange is facing lots of regulatory issues globally, and as a result,...
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Tops and Fails Again, What Could Trigger Larger Decline

Bitcoin price failed to clear the $35,000 resistance and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of a larger decline as long as it is below $34,000. Bitcoin failed to extend gains above $34,650 and it started a fresh decline below $34,000. The price...

Comments / 0

Community Policy