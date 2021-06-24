South African Brothers Escape With $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin

Markets are cyclical, and move in a variety of patterns that can often give insight into what phase of a market cycle an asset like Bitcoin might be in. But could time also play an important factor as to when market cycles come to the climax? Evidence suggests that the crypto market is especially sensitive to market timing, and in the past December has marked a distinct top or bottom. If this evidence is correct, and a pattern is potentially valid, will Bitcoin price top or bottom at the end of this year?