TVU Networks, Laminar Globally Enter Into Reseller Agreement

By Phil Kurz
tvtechnology.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.— TVU Networks has entered into a global reseller partnership with London-based Laminar Global, a new PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) provider. Laminar will offer TVU remote production solutions as part of its state-of-the-art platform, providing its live sports customers with high-quality, low-latency, multi-camera coverage, TVU Networks said. Laminar’s solution delivers...

