TVU Networks, Laminar Globally Enter Into Reseller Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.(CSE: TEAM)("Canadian Nexus" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement with arms-length vendors to acquire a 100% interest in the Abitibi Claims. The Abitibi claims are comprised of two groups: Lac Hebert north of the Urban Barry Project and Lac Lapointe covering the westernmost extent of the greenstone belt in the Urban Barry Gold Camp. The Lac Hebert claims cover approximately 1689 hectares, largely adjoining Osisko's holdings in the area. The principal target at Lac Hebert is the contact between the Urban Barry and the Hebert Formations. The Lac Lapointe claims, comprised of 1412 hectares, are on echelon with several historic gold occurrences and deposits, including Bonterra Resources' Barry deposit and Kent Projects to the east.