Two men fined $352 mln over hack and trade scheme

The seal of the SEC at their headquarters in Washington, D.C. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A man accused of hacking non-public press releases and passing them to traders must pay a $319 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a New Jersey federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo entered a default judgment against Aleksander Ieremenko and trader Pavel Dubovoy, who was fined $33 million, after they failed to appear in the SEC's five year old case.

Ieremenko and Dubovoy were among 10 people, including seven traders and three Ukraine-based hackers, criminally charged in Brooklyn and New Jersey over the theft of more than 150,000 press releases from Business Wire, Marketwired and PR Newswire.

The two men reside in the Ukraine, according to court filings. Neither has appeared in the U.S. to face criminal charges.

Authorities said traders reaped more than $100 million from the stolen information, in the largest known hacking scheme to game U.S. financial markets.

Five of them have pleaded guilty, while two others were convicted at trial and have appealed. None of the news wires was accused of wrongdoing.

In the SEC's parallel civil case, all defendants besides Ieremenko and Dubovoy have settled or are negotiating with the agency.

Ieremenko's fine was three times the alleged proceeds from the scheme and Dubovoy's three times what the SEC says he and two other traders made.

Ieremenko faces separate criminal charges for allegedly hacking into the SEC's EDGAR database to obtain non-public corporate information to trade on or sell.

The case is Securities And Exchange Commission v. Dubovoy et al., U.S. District Court, District Of New Jersey, No. 15-cv-06076.

For the SEC: John Donnelly and Julia Green