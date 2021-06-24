Cancel
Bankruptcy judge orders Kossoff to cooperate with trustee

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge in Manhattan on Thursday ordered real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, who is under criminal investigation, to cooperate with the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the liquidation of his law firm.

Within a week, Kossoff and his criminal defense attorney, Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack, have to meet with Chapter 7 trustee Al Togut, who has been seeking everything from bank and credit card records to client lists, Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones ordered.

Togut has asserted Kossoff's refusal to provide records has affected his ability to administer the estate of Kossoff PLLC. The meeting between Togut's team of attorneys from his law firm, Togut, Segal & Segal, and Mack should flesh out what documents are available and what documents Mack believes are protected by the 5th Amendment, Jones said.

Any dispute between the parties over what documents can be turned over should be brought to him, Jones said. But the judge warned Mack and Kossoff, who is reportedly under investigation by both the Manhattan district attorney and the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, that he wants specific arguments as to why particular documents cannot be turned over to the trustee.

"This is an involuntary bankruptcy of an entity that needs order brought to it and needs to have a trustee doing its very important work," Jones said, granting Togut's motion to designate Kossoff as the responsible officer of Kossoff PLLC.

Mack has repeatedly asserted that complying with Togut's document requests could be a waiver of Kossoff's 5th Amendment rights. Even telling Togut what documents he had access to would impugn those rights, Mack said during Thursday's hearing.

Jones said Mack and Kossoff's current 5th Amendment arguments are too broad, and he noted that Mack during the hearing offered to produce some documents to the trustee.

"We at least know from today’s hearing that Kossoff’s attempt to use a blanket assertion of the 5th Amendment privilege to deny me documents won’t prevent documents from being turned over to me," Togut said in an email.

Kossoff appeared to go missing in April amid a string of civil lawsuits from clients and others, though he has since appeared in multiple matters through counsel. The lawsuits include allegations that Kossoff failed to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans. Kossoff's mother, New York philanthropist Phyllis Kossoff, has accused her son of forging her signature "in order to obtain millions of dollars."

Kossoff's firm was forced into bankruptcy last month by a group of creditors who have claimed that the real estate law firm misappropriated more than $8 million in escrow funds.

Mack did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is In re Kossoff PLLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 21-10699.

For Togut: Neil Berger, Brian Shaughnessy and Minta Nester of Togut, Segal & Segal

For Kossoff: Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack

