SIU Will Not Require COVID Vaccine for Returning Students
Southern Illinois University will not require a COVID-19 vaccine this fall, but leaders are strongly encouraging students, faculty, and staff to get the shots. In messages to the campuses this morning, both System President Dan Mahony and Carbondale Campus Chancellor Austin Lane confirmed the vaccine will not be required for everyone - though Mahony says some groups may see a mandate, particularly in healthcare related settings and perhaps in athletics.news.wsiu.org
