22 neglected dogs surrendered by Riverside-area couple to animal rescue
An elderly Riverside-area couple surrendered 22 dogs that Riverside County Animal Services says were being neglected, and an animal rescue will prepare them for adoption. The dogs were discovered on June 18 by firefighters who put out a small blaze in the 16000 block of Gamble Avenue in the Woodcrest neighborhood south of Riverside. The fur on some dogs was severely matted, Animal Services said in a news release.www.dailynews.com
