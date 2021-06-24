The Blue Itadaki

A young man was left embarrassed after struggling to yank off a pride flag displayed out of a garage. The incident was caught on security footage and shows a person trying to repeatedly tear down a stranger's Pride flag. The Phoenix resident, an apparent homophobe, was shirtless and covered his face up, as he walked up to the garage and tried to tear down the flag. The flag was put on display by a lesbian woman on her garage door. The video was posted by @leftovergains on TikTok, where it viral and has been viewed over 1 million times. The video also found its way onto Twitter where it was shared close to 2,000 times and liked by almost 11,000 people.