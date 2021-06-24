The Blue Itadaki

The “difficult second album” tagline has been done to death, but there’s no denying that UK trio Tigercub went through the wringer to craft the follow-up to its 2016 debut LP, Abstract Figures in the Dark. 2017 EP Evolve Or Die found the Brighton band doubling down on the abrasive facets of its sound, a clear stepping stone toward an eventual second album—but it resulted instead in an unofficial hiatus. Band leader Jamie Hall unexpectedly struck gold with a psych-pop side project called NANCY, releasing a mini-album in January. By then, plans for Tigercub’s return were well underway, and that second album was in the can.
Comments / 0