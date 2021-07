Publisher and developer Dotemu, and developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games have announced the release date for Streets Of Rage 4‘s “Mr. X Nightmare” DLC. The DLC will release on July 15th 2021, and will add three new playable characters to the game as well as a new “Survival Mode”. It will also cooincide with a separate free update that adds a number of additional features. Furthermore, a new physical edition with all the DLC included has also been announced for release on September 28th.