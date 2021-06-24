Special Weather Statement issued for Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN TELLER AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woodland Park to near Crystola. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Crystola and Chipita Park.alerts.weather.gov
