Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Reinstated, sent down

 19 days ago

Holloway (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Holloway made his fourth rehab appearance Tuesday and tossed 87 pitches in the outing. The right-hander will remain with the minor-league club going forward after he posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 16 innings during his rehab assignment. Cody Poteet and Zach Thompson should remain in the starting rotation for the Marlins, but Holloway could be an option to serve as a spot starter if needed.

