Reds' Lucas Sims: Out 3-to-4 weeks

Sims' elbow sprain is expected to keep him out for 3-to-4 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The news certainly could have been a lot worse for the Reds, as this is Sims' second elbow issue of the year. He battled an elbow problem over the offseason and didn't appear in a Cactus League game until nearly the end of spring training. The given timeline means he'll return just after the All-Star break at the earliest and potentially not until late July. Sims had been the leading member of the Reds' closer committee, so other members of that committee such as Tejay Antone and Amir Garrett should see more opportunities in the ninth inning until he returns.