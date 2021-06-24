Cancel
MLB

Reds' Lucas Sims: Out 3-to-4 weeks

Sims' elbow sprain is expected to keep him out for 3-to-4 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The news certainly could have been a lot worse for the Reds, as this is Sims' second elbow issue of the year. He battled an elbow problem over the offseason and didn't appear in a Cactus League game until nearly the end of spring training. The given timeline means he'll return just after the All-Star break at the earliest and potentially not until late July. Sims had been the leading member of the Reds' closer committee, so other members of that committee such as Tejay Antone and Amir Garrett should see more opportunities in the ninth inning until he returns.

Lucas Sims
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
Baseball
Sports
MLBsunny95.com

Reds 12, Phillies 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4. Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz deep to center for his 15th homer.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds hoping for a late July return for Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone

The Cincinnati Reds bullpen has been a real problem this season. While it’s pitched better of late, getting back Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims (and others who are currently working their way back from injury) would go a long way. But with those two specifically, it seems that the timeline may have been moved back a little further than initially expected. Initially it seemed that Tejay Antone was going to return right after the All-Star break. That, however, is not the case anymore.
MLBFox News

Suárez HR off Hader in 9th lifts Reds over Brewers 4-3

Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that included three ejections. Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Eugenio Suarez's homer in 9th lifts Reds past Brewers

Eugenio Suarez opened the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer off Josh Hader as the visiting Cincinnati Reds survived blowing a late lead and edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that featured three ejections. Suarez gave the Reds a 4-3 lead when he opened the ninth...
MLBKenosha News.com

Josh Hader falters as Reds take 3 of 4 to close gap on Brewers in NL Central

MILWAUKEE — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Sunday at American Family Field. The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

2021 MLB Draft Scouting Report: Joe Mack

Recently linked with the Cincinnati Reds (Buffalo News/Rachel Lenzi), catcher Joe Mack of Williamsville East had a private workout with the Reds on Tuesday. It was just one of three trips he took despite having invitations from 12 teams for private workouts. Joe Mack Scouting Report. Height: 6′ 1″ |...
MLBTimes Union

Cincinnati-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers first. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Christian Yelich flies out to center field to Tyler Naquin. Willy Adames flies out to left center field to Jesse Winker. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow infield. Luis Urias to third. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow right field. Omar Narvaez to third. Luis Urias scores. Jace Peterson pops out to shortstop to Eugenio Suarez.
MLB247Sports

Matheu Nelson selected by the Cincinnati Reds

Florida State catcher Matheu Nelson was selected during Day 1 of the 2021 MLB Draft. He went No. 35 overall in the Competitive Balance Round A to the Cincinnati Reds. Nelson is the ninth Seminole drafted by the Reds and the first since John Sansone in 2016. He is the...
MLBBirmingham Star

Nick Castellanos, Reds take third straight from Brewers

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run single with two outs off closer Josh Hader as the visiting Cincinnati Reds inched closer to the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central with a 3-1 victory Sunday afternoon. The Reds headed into the All-Star break four games behind Milwaukee after getting their...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Draft: Cincinnati Reds draft Matt Mclain 17th Overall

The 2021 MLB draft got off to a hot start with the mock drafts getting blasted all over the place. Things got a bit wonky with interesting names, like Kumar Rocker, sliding down the board. Most mock drafts had the Reds picking all over the place, but most of the players that were slotted to the Reds were taken earlier in the draft. However, it does appear that the Reds have continued a trend with the guy they drafted. The Reds have shown a proclivity for taking highly athletic dudes that have good offensive production in the first round in recent years, such as Nick Senzel and Jonathan India.
MLBWNCY

Brewers drop 3 of 4 to Reds heading into All-Star break

(WNFL/LEARFIELD) – The Milwaukee Brewers dropped 3 of 4 games to the Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee heading into the Major League Baseball All-Star break including a 3-1 decision on Sunday. In Sunday’s game, the Brewers and Reds were tied 1-1 in the ninth inning until Brewers reliever Josh Hader gave...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Josh Hader blows another game as the Reds beat the Brewers 3-1

The Milwaukee Brewers played their final game prior to the All-Star break against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field this afternoon. Brandon Woodruff took the hill against Luis Castillo. As one might expect, this game was a pitchers’ duel, kind of. Both pitchers were able to keep runs off...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Cincinnati Reds 1st Round Comp A Pick: Mat Nelson – Catcher

The Cincinnati Reds have selected catcher Matheu Nelson (goes by Mat) out of Florida State with their 1st round comp A pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Highest Ranking: 37th (Fangraphs) Already 22-years-old, Mat Nelson is among the oldest juniors in the country in this draft. He’s coming...
MLBRed Reporter

Reds at Brewers, Game Four - News, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

Gutty win last night. Let’s make it a 4-game margin. Similar lineup to yesterday, with Tyler Stephenson catching and hitting 5th. If it ain’t broke... Luis Castillo has the same amount of innings with Tyler Stephenson catching as he does with Tucker Barnhart catching. His ERA with Stephenson is 2.59. His ERA with Barnhart is 7.03.
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

KSReds Recap: Reds Take 3 of 4 in Milwaukee Heading into All-Star Week

Sweeter words have never been spoken and we got to hear them a lot this weekend as the Reds won three consecutive games against the Milwaukee Brewers to take the series and shrink the National League Central gap to four games heading into the All-Star break. As they have done...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Cincinnati Reds 2021 MLB Draft: Rounds 11-20

Today will be rounds 11-20 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. It will be the final day of the draft. This post will contain all of the information for each one of the Cincinnati Reds selections on Day 3 of the draft. It will be updated throughout the day as each pick comes in. Things get underway at 12 pm ET.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds win in the 9th again, take 3 of 4 from Milwaukee

Nick Castellanos, man. This dude has done nothing but come through for the Reds this season and he did it again on Sunday. In the last game before his first All-Star appearance, he delivered with the bases loaded against one of the best relievers in baseball in Josh Hader. He ended up 2 for 5 with a double and 2 RBI. Have a trophy, Nick. Enjoy your first All-Star Game.

