Are you someone struggling to write the perfect essay? Don't have any idea of where to start and what should the essay include? If yes, you have now found the right place. Writing essays is not that easy as you need to make sure it contains intensive information and has no errors at all. This is why we have now jotted down a couple of tips down below that will help you in doing so. Scroll down and have a look.