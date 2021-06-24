Suns' Cameron Payne: Set for move back to bench

Payne will likely return to the bench for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. With Chris Paul set to make his return after missing Games 1 and 2, Payne will almost certainly head back to the reserve role that he's held for most of the season. Payne filled in admirably for the future Hall of Famer, going for 11 points and nine assists in Game 1 before breaking out with 29 points (12-24 FG), nine assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday's Game 2 victory. While Payne has played an integral part in the Suns' playoff run, he'll likely see his minutes drop back into the 15-to-20 range Thursday, assuming Paul isn't facing any restrictions.