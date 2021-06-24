Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Elton John set to perform in Syracuse next year

FingerLakes1.com
 19 days ago
Elton John will be coming to Syracuse.

In September of 2022 Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is set to hit the Carrier Dome.

Tickets will go on sale at the end of the month with the maximum limit to purchase being 8 tickets.

John previously performed at the Carrier Dome with fellow musician Billy Joel twenty years ago.

