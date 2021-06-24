Elton John set to perform in Syracuse next year

Elton John will be coming to Syracuse.

In September of 2022 Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is set to hit the Carrier Dome.

Tickets will go on sale at the end of the month with the maximum limit to purchase being 8 tickets.

John previously performed at the Carrier Dome with fellow musician Billy Joel twenty years ago.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)